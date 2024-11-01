This Week's Matlock Confirmed My Theory On Who The Big Bad Is, But I'm Still Not Sure If It's A Slam Dunk

Warning: spoilers for Matlock Episode 4 - “The Rabbit and the Hawk” are in session. If you haven’t caught up on this week’s case, you’ve been warned.

One of the breakout hits of the 2024 TV schedule has been the continuing adventures of the reimagined Matlock. With a killer Kathy Bates twist in the first episode , an overarching mystery has been put into play involving the woman who’s known to some as Matty Matlock. The former lawyer, actually named Madeline Kingston, has been playing a game with the law firm of Jacobson & Moore to determine which of the three senior lawyers at the top was indirectly responsible for her daughter’s death.

I’ve had my suspicions on who the guilty party might be, and this week’s episode, “The Bunny and the Hawk,” seems to have confirmed that theory. But even with a supposed smoking gun staring us all in the face, I have my suspicions that this may not be the final say on the matter.

Madeline Matlock’s Top Three Suspects

Right from the pilot to Matlock, Madeline has had three suspects in mind. Their supposed crime was withholding documents that allowed big pharma company Welbrexa Pharmaceuticals to keep a fatally addictive opioid on the market. As that drug was responsible for the death of her daughter, it was all she needed to start her quest.

Which brings us to the three lawyers at Jacobson & Moore that sit right at the heart of Matlock’s conspiracy board: managing partner Howard Markston (Beau Bridges), senior partner Julian Markston (Jason Ritter), and junior partner Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall). Four episodes in, the evidence seems to be stacked pretty highly against one party in particular; and on the surface, it’s hard to argue against.

My Suspicions Surrounding Howard Looks To Be Stronger Than Ever

Right from the opening arguments made in that pilot episode, I had a feeling that Howard was the person that best fit the bill for Matlock’s big bad. On a practical level, Beau Bridges might not want to have a steady gig on TV, so his recurring character status gives him a chance to test that out. But more importantly, the man known by some as “Senior” showed his true colors in this week’s case.

While artist Robert Walton (John Billingsley) won a $6 million judgement in his wrongful death suit against his apartment building, that victory was short lived. Senior apparently held an all nighter to restructure Foundate Financials, the company that just acquired the building, allowing the company to bankrupt that part of their portfolio.

A man who can live with pulling a Texas Two Step bankruptcy, as well as destroying documents to cover his tracks, is someone who surely could withhold documents such as these. For the moment, Madeline seems to have a key piece of proof, as she photographed Howard’s signature on a document that shipped away a full, unredacted report that covers the Welbrexa case. But for now, let’s quickly go over why our other suspects are in the clear for now.

Olympia And Julian Aren’t Looking Too Evil At The Moment

For the first stretch of Matlock’s first season arc, the focus has been on Madeline’s attempts to weed out Olympia’s potential role on all of this. But starting with Matlock Episode 3’s surprisingly personal moments , there’s been a gradual softening of her character. And “The Bunny and the Hawk” certainly didn’t make her look any more hardened, as she roundly denounced Howard’s tactics.

Soon to be ex-husband Julian was right there with her, and even smuggled some glass items from Senior’s trophy case to smash with a golf club. So not only does he seem supportive of his estranged spouse but, there’s a potential that these crazy kids could get back together. If my hopes for the return of the Matlock theme song have to die so Olympia and Julian can potentially stay together for the kid...I'll allow it.

Why I Almost Assuredly Know Matlock Isn’t Wrapping This Mystery Just Yet

This is Episode 4 of Matlock , which just received a second season renewal . So if the case of the crooked counsellor is going to be the lynchpin to the action, we’re probably just getting started. Like Madeline Kingston said herself, she has to prove that Howard is the party that made this decision.

That’s going to take some extra digging, quite possibly some more scrapes with Mrs. B in the file room, and some newly brewing tensions at home. Madeline’s quest for justice is far from over for the moment, and the adventure will continue next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, when the “Claws” come out in Episode 5.