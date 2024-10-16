I Already Dig Kathy Bates' Matlock, But The Premiere Left Me With A Big Question I Bet Other Longtime Fans Also Had

Is anyone else happy for the fall resurgence of the 2024 TV schedule finally being upon us? As we welcome returning favorites like Abbott Elementary, Saturday Night Live, and NCIS back to our screens, there’s also the excitement surrounding debuting series like CBS’ Matlock reboot.

The Kathy Bates-led dramedy has already debuted its pilot, with a new episode finally premiering this week. This is fantastic, because I already dig this new spin. However I do have a kind of important question, and other longtime fans of the OG Andy Griffith Matlock are going to want an answer as much as I do.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/CBS)

I Want To Know If We’re Getting A New Version Of The Matlock Theme

Throughout the course of the pilot episode of Matlock, the musical accompaniment from composer Zach Robinson dances around the original series’ theme. Written by Dick De Benedictis, that classic song is one of the finest tunes to land in the TV songbook, with a Dixieland swagger that could make anyone dance.

It didn't matter that Matlock was one of those series that switched networks mid-run. Once you knew what time and place you had to be to enjoy Andy Griffith's lawyering, you were there. And if you doubt my claim, take a listen to that beauty below, and try to form a counter argument:

Now, I know that pilots for new series, even if they’re reboots or legacy-quels, aren’t guaranteed to have a fully formed theme. It makes sense, because why would anyone incur the expense if it’s not even going to be ordered to series? Once you know a project is moving forward to air on TV as a full season, then it's time to craft the theme.

We've already got the good news that Kathy Bates and company will be continuing on with their adventures on CBS. However, if there’s anything that’s got me more anxious than Matlock’s extended wait after the pilot’s premiere, it’s not knowing if we’re getting a fresh variant on this tried and tested tune. And there’s two stumbling blocks I’m worried about in preparation for that answer.

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

Modern TV Trends Have Me Worried We Won’t Get That This Won’t Happen

It’s not a given for a TV show in the modern pop culture landscape to even get an original theme song. And even if you do find your favorite series having a musical opening, it could be a short and brief sting that doesn’t linger for long. Which brings up the potential first strike for Matlock's chances for reinventing its fan favorite fanfare: modern TV may not allow it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I can’t say for sure, but I feel like the lack of theme songs for series like The Penguin or shorter interludes like the opening to Abbott Elementary are in vogue because of the streaming era. People love to binge, and if your series is popular enough that digital ratings factor into the equation, the networks are going to want you to stay away from that “Skip Intro” button.

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

Matlock The Series Exists In This Universe, So The Showrunners May Feel It’s Too Meta

As was revealed early on in the Matlock press cycle, the Andy Griffith series exists in the reality of Kathy Bates’ character. And this is where the spoilers come in folks, which means you may want to take a moment and see the pilot for yourself. And as luck would have it, there’s a couple ways you can watch Kathy Bates do her thing.

If you have a Paramount+ subscription , the series will be streaming on that particular venue. However, the pilot is also available on YouTube, thanks to the official CBS channel! So if you need to catch up, use the embed below. Otherwise, it’s time to get into those spoilers:

Still here? Fantastic! We literally hear Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis), novice associates and functional sidekicks to Matty Matlock at the firm Jacobson & Moore, bumping the classic Matlock theme. Of course, Matlock’s clever twist unveils Madeline Kingston to be sharper than we’re meant to think, telling us that she did indeed take her inspiration from the original series to forge her new identity.

Everything in the pilot was in service of her quest to find out who at Jacobson & Moore may have had a hand in keeping the drug that killed her daughter on the market. So with a different tone, and the existence of that musical cue already established in this new recipe of Matlock, where does the line between knowing homage and awkwardly meta lie?

Especially when the original recipe theme gives us such wonderful gags, like Jason Ritter's dances shared to TikTok from his trailer.

@jasonritter1980 Can’t stop. Won’t stop. Actually could stop. Still probably won’t stop. Why stop? That’s the real question! Listen, there are real actual professional dancers out there, and we HAVE FEELINGS. Just because we spend literal years perfecting ONE 60 second dance like you see here, doesn’t mean we are made of steel!! It also doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on whether we are capable of stopping or not. Some people can stop dancing whenever they want. I can’t. It’s in my bones. It’s how I can get to that magical place where exhilaration and embarrassment meet and shake hands, where sweat and tears can look at one another in the eyes and say, hey, we’re not so different, you and I. It’s where your natural human shame can take it’s shirt off at the beach and say, you know what? Anyone who is spending their time at the beach judging others is not really getting the point of a beach, so today I will unapologetically exist if that’s okay! Today I will splash around and get sandy and probably get a sunburn because I guess waterproof sunscreen is a lie? But that is a small price to pay for feeling not worried about what people think of me for one minute! This is a figurative beach. The beach is just anywhere where people can see you. But do they? Do they even really? Or are THEY concerned about themselves being seen? Aaaaaaand scene. Listen guys I am just hanging around and writing nonsense, you really don’t have to read this. But I appreciate that you did! Here’s a present for your efforts! 🎟️ That ticket is a raffle ticket that you can use in any raffle anywhere in the world, free of charge! Just show up to your local raffle house, and if they read out your number, go claim your prize!! DON’T answer any questions. DO get out of there as fast as possible. Let’s get raffling, people!!! ♬ Matlock - Theme from the Television Series - Dominik Hauser

Seriously, how are we going to deprive this Matlock star, and overall gem of a person, his joyful dance breaks to Dick De Benedictis' absolute banger? Especially when, if my theory based on listening to a YouTube collection of each season's variant is valid, every season saw the band playing the song go even harder in capturing its own brand of sonic joy.

I know it shouldn’t seem like a huge deal, as the one thing that matters above all else is whether or not the show itself is good. And on one episode alone, I’m all in on following Madeline Kingston/Matlock on her quest for the truth. That’s something I’d double down on after learning how CBS’s initial Matlock announcement actually hid that truth in plain sight, and in such a discreet way that no one seemed to question it.

With that in mind, I’ll gladly wait for the truth to be revealed. We just might have our answer soon enough too, as Matlock is finally back in session on Thursday, October 17th, in its regular time slot of 9 p.m. ET on CBS. So we might be reunited with that iconic slide whistle flourish yet... if I have my way, anyway.

New episodes will also be available on Paramount+, for those who can’t catch the initial broadcast. And if you’re looking for Andy Griffith’s Matlock, his complete case files can be found on Pluto TV.