Matlock's Still Not On This Week, But Jason Ritter's Latest TikTok Dance Update Has Inspired One Last Big Bad Prediction Before Season 1's Final Episodes

By published

A two-hour season finale is nothing to sneeze at!

Jason Ritter walks through a parking garage with a huge file in his hand in Matlock S1 E14 - &quot;Game Day.&quot;
(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

This week is another one in the 2025 TV schedule that skips over Matlock and other shows as March Madness sweeps the land. Which…is cool, if you’re into the whole sports thing. Whereas if you’re itching to find out what happened after Kathy Bates’ huge “Game Face” discovery two weeks ago, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

Matlock’s Final Season 1 Episodes Sound Like Quite The Ride

However, since we’ve got the time, and Jason Ritter has freshly teased the last handful of episodes as worthy of Matlock’s early Season 2 renewal, I want to revisit something before we lock into the home stretch. Before I do though, please enjoy Mr. Ritter doing another dance to that sweet sweet OG theme tune:

@jasonritter1980

Alas, there is no Matlock again this Thursday but ooohhhhh just you wait for April 3rd. EVERYTHING IS DIFFERENT after that episode and it begins the series of our last three episodes (including our two hour season finale!!) that you will not want to miss! Mostly because someone will probably spoil it on soash mead (that’s the cool way of saying social media). That’s probably how you spell that. I guess when it’s a made up word you can spell it however you want??? I made up a word once for a short story! It’s actually a good way to thwart idea stealers and story thieves and narrative burglars and fiction robbers. I know because I made up the word, that if there’s an author less story on the internet that has the word “tromboningly” in it, that it’s mine!! But then I can’t really do anything about it except comment “nice story!” underneath and hope they hear the passive aggressive undertones. Not that I enjoy being passive aggressive!! I really try not to be!! I try to be straightforward, but sometimes on the internet, it’s better to just know privately that there was an ugly emotion in your heart but that it can be read as a nice compliment??? But then why am I trying to compliment an idea thief????? The world is confusing but let’s just try to have each other’s backs against the cruel people of this planet. I love you I hope today is going ok! Enjoy March Madness!!! Either the sports thing or the seasonal emotion!! Or both!!!

♬ Matlock - Theme from the Television Series - Dominik Hauser

To have the man playing one of Jacobson Moore’s potential big bads promise a finale where “EVERYTHING IS DIFFERENT” (caps and all) is quite something. He's the second of four suspects chiming in on this very subject too, as Skye P. Marshall’s Matlock finale tease also made some huge claims for the next three chapters.

I'm sure all will be revealed to a point, as the two-hour Season 1 finale entitled “Tricks of the Trade” is set to air on April 17th. Surely not everything could be addressed before then. That said, I think I have one final guess on who the Welbrexa clue board will point to by the end of this season.

Yael Grobglas sitting in the back of the courtroom observing intently in Matlock S1 E3 - "A Guy Named Greg."

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

I’m Doubling Down On Shae Banfield Being The Welbrexa Big Bad At Jacobson Moore

I know that the most recent culprit that Kathy Bates’ Madeline Kingston has been focused on is her friend/boss Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall), but I’m still not convinced she’s our suspect. Part of me wants to believe that soon-to-be ex-husband Julian Markston would fit the bill, especially in wake of Jason Ritter’s casting in the Max original series Lanterns being announced not too long ago.

However, the evidence that sits in front of us overwhelmingly points to Shae “The Meerkat” Banfield (Yael Grobglas), and I’m sticking with that! Reviewing the facts, we know that whoever removed that Welbrexa file that indirectly led to the death of Ellie Kingston had access to Olympia’s office, Julian’s keycard, and the women’s bathroom on the 25th floor.

Ms. Banfield did have opportunity on her side, as her affair with Julian is firmly on record. As for the motive, “Game Day’s” dream sequences feel as potent as ever after seeing how “Game Face” played out the week after. Only instead of Shae accidentally sending a file that included proprietary marketing information from her former employer, she may have removed evidence that a key scientific study required to keep things on the up and up went missing.

As for Julian Markston, I don’t think Jason Ritter’s legal eagle is going to leave this season unscathed. With his partner race with Olympia heating up, and one of them being forced to leave in defeat, I think he might find himself becoming a guest star in the future. That is, if he isn’t truly the Welbrexa Big Bad after all.

Julian cheesy smile in Matlock

(Image credit: CBS)

Next Thursday we’re back in court, as Matlock returns with “The Johnson Case” at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. So if you’re totally confused on what’s been going on, you have time to catch up. As for the rest of you keeping up with Madeline Kingston's crusade, I'll see you all back here next week to discuss what's coming down the line.

