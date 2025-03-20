If You Loved Matlock So Far, One Of Its Stars Just Got Us Hyped For The Finale (And What’s Coming In Season 2)

Kathy Bates' award-winning dramedy sounds like it's about to get intense.

Skye P Marshall Jason Ritter and Kathy Bates stands together smiling at the Christmas party in Matlock S1 E7 - &quot;Belly of the Beast.&quot;
(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS )

I hate to be the bearer of bad news on the 2025 TV schedule, but there won’t be a new episode of Matlock until April 3rd. However, there is a silver lining in the fact that there are still three episodes left of this first round of Kathy Bates’ legal wrangling dramedy. Matlock’s early Season 2 renewal already teases that the ride isn’t over yet, and now, series star Skye P. Marshall has further teased that intrigue by hyping up her reaction to reading this year’s finale.

Skye P. Marshall’s Reaction To Matlock’s Season 1 Finale Has Me On The Edge Of My Seat

Even I can’t believe that we’re this close to the final chapter of Matlock Season 1, but that milestone carries a bit more weight after Ms. Marshall spoke with Us Magazine. As high-powered lawyer Olympia Lawrence, we’ve seen her character collaborating with Matty Matlock (aka Madeline Kingston), while also being a suspect in the series’ main mystery.

There’s already a lot on the line, especially since last week’s episode “Game Face” saw the Welbrexa mystery taking another awesome turn. With that in mind, I dare you to try and not get hyped when reading what Skye P. Marshall had to say about Matlock’s first season finale:

I am not even exaggerating. When I read the finale script, I was like, ‘Here is take off. Here we go.’ … I’m really excited that the rocket is taking off. I love that. And whatever you think is going to be revealed, the twist is going to have you turned around the same way the pilot ending did.

Further remarks made by Marshall also highlight how Matlock’s “characters are fully developed” in this untitled finale, presumably set to air at some point in late April. Though I have to note, the additional caveat of whether these developments “align with their original alliance or not” is of some importance to me.

Let's not forget, that first Matlock twist was the key to turning what looked like a garden-variety TV reimagining into a compelling show. Promising something similarly twisty in the works for Season 1's final gavel is a pretty huge claim, but it definitely seems more than possible.

With previous Matlock alliances signaling trouble for Kathy Bates’ titular protagonist, the web of intrigue can only grow. That means room for new characters to come into the lives of everyone at Jacobson Moore, and if Skye P. Marshall’s evaluation of Season 1’s finale is correct, that could be a draw for some top-tier talent.

Skye P Marshall questions a witness in the courtroom in Matlock S1 E3 - "A Guy Named Greg."

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Matlock’s Guest Star Roster Could Get Beefed Up For Season 2, After A Strong Season 1

If the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vet hasn’t already gotten you ready to return to your Paramount+ subscription to scour Season 1 for clues, her further hopes for Matlock include stumping for more guests to join in on the fun.

Keeping that in mind while remembering Airplane! legend Julie Hagerty's recent guest arc as Madeline's sister Bitsy, these comments are only an encouraging sign for what's to come. As Marshall shared those very ambitions herself, the coming finale's potentially earth-shattering consequences were invoked thusly:

Based on how season 1 ended, I’m pretty sure we’re going to get some amazing guest stars to just continue where this is all going to make it all make sense. With the success of Matlock, we got a lot of people’s attention. I’m really excited to see what other incredible talent wants to come and explore these other characters.

Perhaps Melanie Lynskey’s Matlock wish can come true as a result, putting her in some interesting situations with real-life husband and series star Jason Ritter. It sure does feel like the future for this reboot is quite bright, which is another sign of its endearing success. Even with my interest piqued through Matlock’s initial announcement, I’m pleasantly surprised that the show has exceeded even my expectations.

Aaron D. Harris, Sam Anderson, and Julie Hagerty sit together on the couch reviewing files in Matlock S1 E15 - "Game Face."

(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

So far, that’s the biggest twist in this CBS drama’s canon, but that’s because we haven’t seen the finale yet. For now, we’ll just have to wait for our next fix to arrive on April 3rd at 9:01 P.M. ET, as “The Johnson Case” will bring us back to the halls of Jacobson Moore, with all of the comedy, drama, and danger that awaits.

