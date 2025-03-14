Matlock: A Huge Piece Just Fell Into Place For The Welbrexa Mystery, And I Hate That We Have Another Wait Ahead For New Episodes

Warning: spoilers for Matlock Season 1, Episode 15 - “Game Face,” are in session.

Fellow Matlock enthusiasts, it looks like the trilogy of episodes centered around the Slamm’d class action lawsuit has concluded. With three episodes remaining in Season 1 in the 2025 TV schedule , what could be considered the most personal case for Kathy Bates’ legal double agent drew to a close.

But true to this CBS award winning series ’ form, there was one final twist to leave us all hanging over the next two weeks. We're not going to see a new episode until April 3, so let’s savor tonight’s huge happenings while we can.

Madeline Kingston Had A Surprising Mole Inside Jacobson Moore From The Beginning

A pretty clever breadcrumb from the recent past led to a revelation that changed the game so hard that neither Mrs. Kingston nor Paramount+ subscription holders could see it coming. It appears that the clue that first hinted at Jacobson Moore’s role in obscuring Welbrexa’s liability in the death of Ellie Kingston (among others) came from a Redditor known as “Read_‘em_and_Weep31.” But let’s call her by her actual name: Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher)!

Leave it to the guardian of the file room we’ve seen Matty interact with over her entire crusade to be a concerned citizen looking to do good. That totally tracks, as Matlock’s “twist-of-the-week” formula returned to line up all of the clues that have been scattered throughout Season 1, leading to this solution.

Now some of you may be thinking that Matlock could have run through Season 1 much quicker if we’d known this from square one, but I’d discard that notion on two grounds. First, Madeline Kingston and her family were able to amass some serious evidence to send to the New York Times, kicking the proverbial hornet’s nest with as much legal ammo as possible.

And second, that strikes me as an example of thinking in terms of a much shorter season than Matlock got for its first. With fewer and fewer shows delivering anything close to the traditional 20-24 network season, having 18 episodes in this first season is a blessing. Which I guess is my way of saying your objection has been overruled, with a firm warning that you’re on thin ice in this courtroom.

Where Matlock’s Welbrexa Mystery Currently Stands

So where does this latest Matlock cliffhanger leave us in terms of the Welbrexa case? Well, that missing document appears to have been a hidden study that proved the Welbrexa medication was habit forming when crushed out of its time release capsule.

Thanks to Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall) and her class action lawsuit against the alcohol brand Slamm’d, we learned that when the warning label on a product changes, it’s always accompanied by some sort of scientific study that backs that call.

Guess what wasn’t included in the Welbrexa files on the official record? The study that led to the warning label reading, “Do not crush tablets, or it leads to rapid release and absorption.” Madeline Kingston saw this as an invitation for addicts to partake, which led a spike in addiction and sales figures.

Matlock’s two-week break leaves us to ponder a couple of things, most of all how Mrs. Belvin and Mrs. Kingston’s meeting in the park is going to go down, and what the result will be. More importantly, after a week that showed us Olympia back in cutthroat mode, could she really be Jacobson Moore’s potential big bad ? And for the sake of fun, I’ll throw in one more question to lighten the mood: will we ever see Bitsy (Julie Hagerty) become a series regular?