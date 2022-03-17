Meghan McCain Wants ‘Justice’ For Erika Jayne After The Latest Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain is known for sharing controversial opinions, ranging from concerning the recent comments from her former View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to bashing the seeming “wokeness” of the And Just Like That revival series. Her latest talking point, though, might not be so provocative to some Bravo fan circles when it comes to getting “justice” for Erika Jayne after the recent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

For context, the third and final reunion special focused heavily on Jen Shah’s fraud and money laundering charges. Not only was Shah herself questioned in-depth by host Andy Cohen, but so too was her husband Sharrieff “Coach” Shah. Namely, Cohen asked if the college football coach ever questioned where his wifey’s fruitful money flow was coming from. To his credit, he point-blank answered no and defended the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and mother of his two sons, saying that she has worked “for 20-plus years.” He also claimed that he’s never been worried about being implicated in her alleged crimes.

In reaction to the conversation, apparent Bravo fan Meghan McCain took issue with how Sharrieff Shah has been treated in Jen Shah’s ongoing case in comparison to how Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne has been treated amidst her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits. (Lately, she has escaped one lawsuit, only to then be implicated in a new $2.1 million complaint that accuses her of aiding and abetting Girardi’s crimes by proxy of financially benefitting from them.) Essentially, McCain sees Sharrieff as the Erika Jayne to Jen Shah's Tom Girardi. And after the tense Salt Lake City reunion and its pointed questions aimed at Sharrieff, the former View co-host fired off those thoughts on Twitter:

I think it’s a really important question @Andy posed to Sharrieff - why hasn’t he been dragged through the mud like @erikajayne has? Other than the obvious patriarchy and sexism. He has basically had almost no scrutiny and questioning. Justice for @erikajayne.#RHOSLCreunionMarch 14, 2022 See more

The perceived double standard by Meghan McCain echoes comments made within the fanbase online. While Erika Jayne was frequently grilled by her co-stars and members of the public about her ex’s legal problems in Season 11 of her show, the same cannot quite be said about Sharrieff Shah during Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Some viewers have claimed that even Jen Shah didn’t face enough criticism by her co-stars, both in Season 2 and at the reunions.

However, concerning Meghan McCain’s larger point, Sharrieff Shah is technically not a main castmate on a reality series. He’s just a husband, therefore making him less prone to scrutiny than either Jen Shah or Erika Jayne. The latter star has herself argued that she wouldn’t be implicated at all with Tom Girardi's reported issues, if she wasn’t on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Nevertheless, it’s possible that the authorities have in fact investigated her spouse for potential involvement. As of yet, he faces no criminal charges. But Jen will head to trial in New York very soon (supposedly pushed to July instead of March 22), where if found guilty, she faces upwards of 50 years in prison.