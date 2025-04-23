Joy Behar Thinks The View Hosts Right Now Are Very Nice, But Says That Hasn't Been True All '28 Years' Of The Show
What's wrong with a little heated debate?
A lot of co-hosts have come and gone in the 28 years that Joy Behar has been on The View, and you don’t have to watch the ABC staple every day on the 2025 TV schedule to know that some of the show’s strong personalities have clashed. Behar may get along with the women who sit alongside her at the table now, but she hinted that hasn’t always been the case.
In a February episode of The View that re-aired recently (no, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar haven’t been fired; the show just took a brief hiatus), the co-hosts were discussing the female friendship storyline from The White Lotus Season 3. They discussed whether or not growing up with siblings made one more likely to always feel in competition with those around them. Behar said as an only child, she doesn’t recognize “toxic” behavior toward her, telling her colleagues:
This prompted Alyssa Farah Griffin — one of the conservative voices added to The View in 2022, who has bumped heads with Joy Behar a number of times — to protest that “no one at this table has been mean to you,” to which Behar replied:
She makes a good point, at least as far as Alyssa Farah Griffin is concerned, because there were definitely moments in the 25 years prior to Griffin and Ana Navarro officially joining the cast of co-hosts that tensions rose between Behar and someone else sitting at the table.
The co-hosts didn’t linger on the topic, so no names were dropped as to who Joy Behar might have been thinking of. My mind, however, immediately went to Meghan McCain, who continues to have beef with the Emmy-winning daytime talk show hosts years after she left The View.
The daughter of the late senator John McCain has said it was a mean comment from Joy Behar that ultimately led her to exit, and some of their on-air spats at the time got so heated that ABC’s head honcho had to step in
Of course, Meghan McCain isn’t the only person whose personality or politics didn’t mesh with Joy Behar’s over the years — and I’m not just talking about co-hosts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While it didn’t happen around the table at The View, Kid Rock famously called the co-host a “bitch” on Fox News in 2018. Behar also apparently had a “personal” issue with the Jersey Shore cast members and allegedly “cornered” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in a bathroom and told her, “You’re not Italian.” When the cast appeared on The View again years later, Behar allegedly refused to take part in the segment.
And who can forget The View’s Liam Neeson disaster? The actor may have been what some considered a little mean after the fact (and understandably so), after his appearance on The View revolved only around Joy Behar’s longtime crush on him. The Taken actor said he “wasn’t impressed” with the co-hosts’ behavior, and the segment was “just a bit embarrassing.”
We’ll have to see if Joy Behar ever expounds on who she envisions when she talks about people being mean to her on The View, but until then, you can continue to watch the co-hosts at 11 a.m. ET weekdays on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jennifer Aniston Saw That Cover Article Of Her That Survived In The Last Of Us, And She Responded
Netflix Gets A Bad Rap For Cancelling Shows After One Season, But CBS Just Dropped The Axe On Two Freshman Series