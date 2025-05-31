Somebody Asked Martha Stewart About Meghan Markle Allegedly Copying Her, And She Took The High Road

Decades after her first TV show hit the airwaves, Martha Stewart is still the biggest name in the pop culture lifestyle sphere. Netflix even offers a two-hour documentary about the ups and downs of her career. That said, even though she can be considered royalty when it comes to home design and food preparation, a real-life Duchess has entered the game with a show of her own available with a Netflix subscription, and Stewart recently took the high road when offered the opportunity for blunt thoughts on Meghan Markle.

On May 28, Martha Stewart took the stage for an In Conversation presentation in Sydney, Australia, and the event was listed as one that would include Stewart's reflections on her career, the evolution of her brand, what's necessary to remain relevant for 40+ years, and more. Not on the docket? Questions about controversies involving Meghan Markle. According to Daily Mail, Stewart was asked for her thoughts on Markle's viral jams anyway, and to her credit, the lifestyle legend didn't rise to what could have been a sore subject after a previous pasta controversy. She responded:

No, I'm not going there.

Credit to Martha Stewart, because any commentary on Megan Markle would likely overshadow anything she had to say about her career at the event. While this other factor may not have played into her decision, not commenting may have also spared the Duchess of Sussex even more negativity. Plus, it's not like Stewart has any connection to Markle's jams or the As Ever brand.

For background, Markle's As Ever line of jams, teas, and mixes went on sale on April 2, followed by the announcement shortly after they they'd sold out in "less than an hour." The Instagram announcement ended with "stay tuned and follow along for future updates 💕," but there seemingly have been no further updates about a restock.

There is a jam-free reason why Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle's names have been connected over controversy during the 2025 TV schedule, and it goes back to the memorable pasta episode of With Love, Megan on Netflix. While some viewers were aghast at how she made a spaghetti dish with all the ingredients in one pot, others noticed some similarities between the Duchess' recipe and one from Martha Stewart.

While similarities between pasta recipes might not seem like too big of a deal, Stewart's February update seemingly added "The original and best!" to the description. Of course, that was almost exactly one month before the premiere of With Love, Megan, so it seems that the change was either a coincidence or a sign that Stewart got an early tip about similar spaghetti. As far as I'm concerned, that sounds like a pretty big conspiracy for something relatively minor, but I'm also not lifestyle (or real-life) royalty with a Netflix production.

Markle has certainly gotten her share of criticism for With Love, Meghan without Martha Stewart being brought into the mix. A name-correction moment involving Mindy Kaling went viral, rumors circulated of tension with Gwyneth Paltrow (although those were debunked), and she even got backlash for her Le Creuset cookware.

Stewart of course knows about facing criticism in the spotlight. The Martha documentary looked back on the media frenzy surrounding her trial for fraud, and the doc even contains scenes that she'd told filmmaker R.J. Cutler to cut.

Will the comparisons between the two women ever stop? It's hard to say with any certainty, but one thing is for sure: Martha Stewart didn't let Meghan Markle's jams derail her recent presentation.