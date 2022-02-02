The View Alum Meghan McCain Weighs In After ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg For Holocaust-Related Comments

ABC’s The View is no stranger to controversy, as the long-running daytime talk show has been embroiled in a number of incidents due to things said or done by its panelists. The latest situation involves longtime cast member Whoopi Goldberg, who received backlash after making statements related to the Holocaust. A number of pundits and general viewers have been sharing thoughts on the matter and, after Goldberg’s subsequent two-week suspension from the show, some are calling for her to be fired. Now, former series co-host Meghan McCain has added her voice to the chorus of people weighing in.

Whoopi Goldberg made the controversial comments during the January 31st episode of the series. During the “Hot Topics'' segment, the group began discussing the banning of particular books within some school systems across the United States. From discussing the subject of censorship, the group began to debate whether the Holocast was racially motivated. With this, Goldberg asserted that the anti-semetic behavior of the time was not comparable to racism. Her fellow panelists seemed to disagree with her, as did many viewers. Since the episode aired, the TV personality has apologized for the remarks .

During her own tenure on the show, Meghan McCain found herself on the receiving end of backlash due to statements made on air and has been candid about her problems with the program . Since departing the show in July 2021, the media personality has become a writer for DailyMail.com . In her most recent column for the site, she admitted that she hasn’t watched the series since her exit but found her former co-star’s sentiments “too serious to avoid addressing.” In the piece, she recalled receiving negative responses in early 2019 after chastising the founders of the Women's March, who were accused of holding antisemetic views.

After detailing her views on the state of antisemitism in the U.S., she turned her attention directly to Whoopi Goldberg. Meghan McCain chastised her View colleagues’ belief that “'cancel culture' is really 'accountability culture'”. McCain also argued that a double standard exists when it comes to the show’s liberal and conservative-leaning pundits and says that “accountability culture” is “forgotten” when it comes to Goldberg. Nevertheless, the former host states that she is not asking that her former colleague be ousted from her job:

I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired – she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon.

Meghan McCain And Whoopi Goldberg Had A Complex Relationship On The View

It would be an understatement to say that Meghan McCain and the Star Trek alum had their fair share of ups and downs while working together on ABC’s top-rated talk show. While the show has seen plenty of tension-filled scenarios over the years, McCain and Goldberg arguably produced some of its most cringeworthy moments . However, the two also found common ground at times. For instance, McCain once paid tribute to the Oscar winner while noting their philosophical differences. The Sister Act 3 star also comforted her former co-host when she returned to the show for the first time following the death of her father, senator John McCain.

Given the state of their relationship, it seems understandable that the DailyMail writer isn’t asking that Whoopi Goldberg be fired but is still criticizing how the show handles conflicts involving her. As of this writing, Goldberg remains suspended from the show and no further decisions regarding her future have been revealed by the network.

The View airs Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. ET on ABC.