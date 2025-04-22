How Meghan Markle Allegedly Feels About Her Viral Moment Recently With Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘She's Been Facing A Mountain Of Negativity'

Gwyneth seems to be helping Meghan out, and I love that!

meghan markle on with love, meghan
(Image credit: Netflix)

I don’t know if anyone could have guessed, when Suits actress Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, that her life would be filled with the kind of drama that puts her story on the hit legal show to shame. We are now a full five years removed from when she and her royal husband left their family duties behind, but the amount of negativity surrounding her continues, with everything from how she attends a Broadway show to her recent series, With Love, Meghan (which you can watch with your Netflix subscription), drawing fire. So, how does the duchess feel about her recent pleasant viral moment with fellow influencer Gwyneth Paltrow?

How Meghan Markle Supposedly Feels About Her Viral Moment With Gwyneth Paltrow

The 2025 TV schedule saw the March debut of Meghan Markle’s highly criticized lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which coincided with her launch of As Ever, a product line which specializes in helping people entertain and cook at home “with ease.” This means that the Duchess of Sussex is now firmly ensconced in the lifestyle influencer space that’s long been occupied by Goop founder/Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Montecito, California neighbors previously didn’t really know each other, but the Marvel talent noted not long ago that she “was raised to see other women as friends, not foes” and feels that women like Markle deserve “an attempt at everything that they want to try,” despite the fact that she’s now in competition with her. This led to a viral Instagram clip where the duchess showed up in Paltrow’s home to alleviate feud rumors, and the two shared some pie. About that olive branch, a source recently told OK! Magazine that Markle feels great about the assist, adding that the supportive words:

Couldn’t have come at a better time. She’s been facing a mountain of negativity and a lot of ridicule, so to hear someone she admires so much praise and defend her has lifted her spirits so much.

While people have had lots of unsavory things to say about Markle (and Prince Harry) over the past several years, her series launched her into a brand new complaint territory. Viewers have roasted her on things like how she cooked pasta, the episodes in general being “painful to watch,” and even her fancy Le Creuset cookware drew ire. So, it makes total sense that the former Rachel Zane talent would appreciate any and all leeway and/or support she can get, especially from someone who is, technically, her business competitor.

For all the hate, however, Markle’s current line of As Ever products are sold out as of this writing, with more on the way. Now might just be a great time for her and the erstwhile Pepper Potts actress to combine their influencer superpowers for something like jam jar-shaped vagina candles or whatever cool thing they can come up with, because you know it’ll sell out.

