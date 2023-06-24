Millions Of Baby Shark Toys Recalled After 12 Kids Reportedly Suffered ‘Impalement Injuries’

After receiving reports that children have been injured by the Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy, Zuru LLC has recalled 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the news following 12 reports of kids getting “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds” from the products, which are based on the wildly popular animated children’s show.

The toys that feature hard plastic top fins have been recalled in the wake of the reported injuries, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission . The items that have specifically zeroed in on are the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and the Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size). Along with the reported injuries, the CPSC noted the potential hazards, writing:

When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

The statement also provided more in-depth details about how the injuries happened. Apparently, the 12 reports involved children “falling or sitting” on the full-size toy which led to “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas.” It also noted that of those dozen children, nine required either stitches or additional medical attention. While the mini-toy is also being recalled, it was reported that it has caused no known injuries.

(Image credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Officials also listed the remedy for the recall as a refund, and it noted that of the 7.5 million units impacted by this situation, 6.5 million of them are full-size toys and 1 million are mini ones. These products were sold at the following places according to the CPSC:

Walmart

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Family Dollar Services

HEB Grocery Company

Meijer

TJX Companies

Ross

Walgreens

Amazon

The full-size toys were on sale from May 2019 to March 2023, and the minis were sold from July 2020 through June 2023.

For those who want to act on the recall, the Product Safety Commission noted that consumers can contact Zuru for a full refund using their toll-free phone number, 833-820-0839. They can also use websites -- https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark or www.Zurutoys.com -- to submit claims. The full-size toy can be refunded for $14 each, while the smaller one is worth $6 per unit. Reimbursement will be provided through a prepaid virtual Mastercard. It was explained that to get the refund:

Consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word 'recalled' and the unique code provided during registration for the recall, then upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked, at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark.

These bath toys are among lots of Baby Shark merchandise. They were spawned by the wildly popular song “Baby Shark,” which was the first YouTube video to surpass 10 billion views, per Billboard . Now, there are various shows in the franchise, and you can stream Baby Shark’s Big Show, shorts about the sea creatures' adventures and the Big Fishmas Special with a Paramount+ subscription . (This program is just one of many available on the best streaming services for kids and the 2023 TV schedule .)