'Moon Knight' Episode 5 "Asylum" | Analysis & Review

By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Marvel's "Moon Knight" series on Disney+.
Marvel just premiered Moon Knight Episode 5, titled “Asylum” on Disney+, and we know what you’re probably thinking after watching - WOW. CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma and Sean O’Connell are even calling this the best episode in MCU television history. So sail through the sands with us as we break down the origin stories, “Organizing Principle,” and what that ending means for Marc Spector in the upcoming finale.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 01:23 - Steven’s Origin And Marc’s Past
- 04:31 - More Hints At Jake Lockley… But That’s It
- 08:41 - Comic Accuracy of Moon Knight’s Origin
- 12:29 - Will Marc Find ‘Asylum’ In The Afterlife?
- 16:53 - Expectations For Episode 6 / Outro
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
