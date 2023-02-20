More Law And Order Stars Pay Tribute To Richard Belzer After His Death

There are long-running TV shows, and then there's Law & Order: SVU. The show is currently in the midst of its whopping 24th season on the air, with the cast of actors widely known for their iconic roles. Unfortunately, the many fans out there are currently mourning the passing of actor Richard Belzer, who recently died at the age of 78. So are the colleagues who he worked with on the beloved procedural, and Law And Order OG's like Ice-T, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have paid to Belzer after his death.

Richard Belzer starred in Law & Order: SVU for a number of years, and ultimately appeared in a whopping 325 episodes of the iconic series. And as such, he worked closely with the rest of the starring cast, many of whom took to social media to write sweet tributes following Belzer's death. That includes Elliot Stabler himself Chris Meloni, who posted the following on Instagram:

How sweet is that? Chris Meloni shared a group photo from his time working with Richard Belzer on SVU, with a caption that shows how much the two Law & Order actors meant to each other. As he put it, "The Belz" was unlike anyone else that Meloni has ever shown. What's more, it sounds like Belzer's final words of "‘Fuck you, motherfucker" seemed to help his famous co-star cope with the loss. Pretty iconic behavior.

You can't talk about Law & Order: SVU without Mariska Hargitay, and she also wrote her own tribute to Richard Belzer on Instagram. Rather than sharing a photo of the two actors, she instead let her caption make up the image itself. Check it out below:

Another truly touching tribute to Richard Belzer that is sure to go viral, especially with the countless Law & Order fans out there. Mariska Hargitay's words go to the heart of the matter, and shows how much she'll miss her friend and coworker. And the fact that it all ends with "I love you so very much, now and forever."

Ice-T also shared a message of love for his Law & Order: SVU co-star. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of the pair, along with a caption about their years working together in the NBC drama. Check it out below:

Another one of Richard Belzer's coworkers who posted a tribute to the late actor was Law & Order: SVU's Danny Pino. He appeared in an impressive 94 episodes throughout the course of the long-running series, which resulted in him working with Belzer. His post reads as follows:

You…made me laugh.welcomed me.emboldened me.showed me how precious, beautiful and ridiculous it all is.taught me to hit a speed bag.made me a Rolling Stones fan.taught me grace.opened your home.gave back.made me laugh.made us laugh.l…Love you, Belz#RichardBelzerFebruary 20, 2023 See more

Law & Order: SVU writer Warren Leight also took to Twitter to share the warm environment that Richard Belzer helped to create on the set of the long-running TV series. His tribute has been shared by members of the cast, so it's seemingly a sentiment shared. Check it out:

Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz… https://t.co/PhVvZMMcj0 via @YouTubeFebruary 19, 2023 See more

Given how many fans Richard Belzer had throughout his career in the public eye, there are also plenty of posts pouring in from folks other than the Law & Order: SVU cast. Actor Vincent D'Onofrio was a star of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and he shared a story about meeting Belzer prior to their time on TV. As he shared:

Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. We met at comedy club he was performing in yrs before L&O. I was young with only one film into my career. He always remembered me. I had the pleasure of hang'n with him a couple of times. Sweet sweet man & funny as hell. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/DZx5EKb6WyFebruary 19, 2023 See more

On top of his iconic performance in projects like SVU, these tributes make it clear that Richard Belzer will also be remembered for his character in the real world. His co-stars clearly had a ton of love and respect for him, which speaks volumes to the type of environment he tried to foster on set. And while he'll be missed, luckily there are countless episodes where fans can go back and witness his talents.

Law & Order: SVU is still airing new, with new episodes going up Thursdays. Our thoughts are with Richard Belzer's fans and loved ones during this difficult time.