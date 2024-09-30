NBA Vets Joel Embiid, Paul Gasol And More Pay Tribute After Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Dies At 58

The basketball world has sadly lost a few extraordinary players over the past few years and, sadly, yet another one has left us. Dikembe Mutombo – the imposing Congolese-American center – has died at the age of 58. A figure who endeared himself to sports fans during and after his playing career, Mutombo died following a battle with brain cancer. Tributes are now pouring in for the iconic defensive player. Among those to pay their respects to the hall of famer are fellow basketball veterans Joel Embiid, Pau Gasol and many others.

Dikembe Mutombo’s passing was confirmed early Monday. In a statement shared to X , NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Mutombo “larger than life” and lauded him for his skills as a player. Silver also commended the big man’s dedicated service to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Africa as a whole. Joel Embiid – who follows in Mutombo’s footsteps as an African center playing for the 76ers – reacted to the athlete’s death and cultural impact during his team’s media day. As shared by Sam DiGiovanni on X, the WWE fan Embiid said:

I just heard about it, condolences to his family. It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans – really the whole world. Because other than what he’s accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court. He’s one of the guys that I look up to, as far as having an impact – not just on the court but off the court. He’s done a lot of great things, he did a lot of great things for a lot of people. He was a role model of mine.

One player who took to X to honor the late league rebounding leader was fellow hall of fame player Pau Gasol. The former Los Angeles Laker shared warm words for the highly lauded center, who he met on the court more than a few times throughout his career:

I was very sad to hear about Dikembe Mutombo's passing. Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and his loved ones at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Another sentimental message came from retired player Shane Battier , who played alongside the gregarious giant as a member of the Houston Rockets. Battier – a two-time NBA champion – had nothing but love to shower on the man he affectionately called knew as “Deke”:

Deke, my brother, you are one of my all-time favorite teammates. Your Hall of Fame laugh and smile will never be forgotten. I'll always remember you yelling at the pilots "Get this bird right!!!!" whenever we hit turbulence. You are a legend in every regard. Rest Easy ♥️

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri also responded and was emotional while addressing the press earlier today. Also speaking out were retired NBA coach George Karl (who’s also had bouts with cancer) and even NFL vet Robert Griffin III. Check out their responses and more below:

😞💚 I Hate Cancer 😡 RIP Mutombo 😢 - George Karl

We lost not only one of the best basketball players ever, but one of the best human beings we have ever seen. Huge loss for the world and the NBA family. Rest in peace. - Karl-Anthony Towns

You paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an [NBA] legend and an African icon and that will inspire the many coming generations. Rest In Peace Dikembe Mutombo.🙏 [NBA Africa] - Serge Ibaka

Prayers up for the Family, Friends and Loved Ones of Dikembe Mutombo. The Hall of Fame Center passed away today at 58 years old due to brain cancer. His Iconic Finger Wag “No No No” is still used to this day. He will never be forgotten. - Robert Griffin III

Born in the Republic of Congo, Mr. Mutombo started playing basketball seriously during his teen years and eventually earned a scholarship to Georgetown University, where he played for the great John Thompson. After three impactful years at the school, Mutombo declared for the 1991 NBA Draft and was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the fourth overall pick. Known for his powerful defensive presence, the 7’2” center became notorious for his incredible blocks and his tendency to wag his finger at an opponent after performing one. Check out some of his greatest below:

Dikembe Mutombo Top 10 Blocks of His Career - YouTube Watch On

Through his stints with the Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks, the 76ers, the Houston Rockets and more, Dikembe Mutombo amassed eight All-Star appearances, three All-NBA selections, six Defensive Team selections as well as four Defensive Player of the Year awards among other accolades.

Basketball fans have sadly marked the death of Kobe Bryant in 2020 and the passing of famed center Bill Russell in 2022. 2024 alone has also seen the passing of Bill Walton (another big man) as well as the death of beloved NBA icon Jerry West .

It’s incredibly sad that Dikembe Mutombo is now the latest athlete to pass on. What can also be said, though, is that his heroics on the court will never be forgotten. And, even more importantly, his philanthropy and drive to serve others will long be regarded amongst his greatest accomplishments. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Mutombo’s family, friends and loved ones during this time.