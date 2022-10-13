NCIS: Los Angeles Is Shaking Things Up For Roundtree And Fatima With A Former Flame

It seems like much of NCIS: Los Angeles’ 14th season will be focusing on its main relationships, whether romantic or not. While Callen and Anna prepare for their wedding and Kensi and Deeks navigate their new family, Roundtree (Caleb Castille) will be seeing someone from his past come back, and it may prove complicated for his budding relationship with Fatima.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill spoke to TVLine about what to expect in the new season of the CBS procedural, hinting that a former flame of Roundtree’s will be making an appearance. Considering his dynamic with Fatima and the possibility of their relationship, it will definitely shake things up:

Down the line, we are going to introduce someone that Rountree used to work with from the FBI. Basically, it was a love interest that kind of went a little awry, so suddenly, he’s forced to work with someone he might not’ve called back when he should have, that sort of thing. It also creates some fun with him and Fatima.

While Gemmill didn’t spill any more details, it should definitely be interesting to see just what will happen. It sounds like this could add a complication to Roundtree’s relationship with Fatima, but it’s possible this could also be closure for him. It also sounds like the team will have to work with the FBI on a future case, which is likely where this love interest will come in.

Although Roundtree and Fatima aren’t exactly together just yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if Season 14 finally sealed it. The two have been close ever since Roundtree joined the squad in Season 12 and “Foundtree” was born. Perhaps Roundtree’s former love interest will bring some good and make the two realize just how they really feel for each other.

Joining NCIS: LA at the end of Season 11, Caleb Castille was quickly promoted to series regular for Season 12 after Roundtree was in just three episodes. It was clear from the start that he had something special with Medalion Rahimi’s Fatima Namazi. With the duo as the newest team members on the series, it only makes sense that they formed a bond that has only grown.

Meanwhile, as fans likely worry about a potential rift in the Foundtree relationship, they will still have plenty to look forward to in Season 14. On top of the Callanna wedding and possible Hetty return, there will also be a three-way NCIS crossover for the first time. The event is set to premiere sometime in January, likely kicking off the latter half of the seasons. Based on the thrills from the NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i crossover that kicked off their respective seasons, the wait will surely be worth it.

New episodes of NCIS: LA premiere Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.