NCIS: LA Boss Talks Callen And Anna's Wedding Planning, And Why It's Such A Complicated Sitch

The premiere of NCIS: LA’s 14th season is almost here, and wedding bells will be ringing. In the Season 13 finale of the CBS procedural, Callen proposed to Anna on the beach in front of their friends, and it was definitely one of the sweetest moments in the series. In the upcoming season, the couple will not only be dealing with work but their upcoming nuptials, and of course, both will come with complications.

Callen and Anna, or Callanna, have been together since Season 8 of NCIS: Los Angeles, so this wedding has definitely been a long time coming. As with any wedding prep, there are going to be some complications. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill tells TVLine that Callen is not exactly the wedding type guy, and planning is not necessarily one of his strong suits:

Callen is trying to embrace the concept of a wedding, which is not necessarily something someone like Callen is good at. He’s looking at wedding venues, which is not a strong suit for him. And of course, he would like to elope, but as he says, Arkady (Vyto Ruginis) would like to have a wedding that recreates Dr. Zhivago with real snow. So they have a little disconnect in terms of what this wedding’s going to look like.

It’s not surprising to see that he isn't into wedding planning, as is the case with a lot of couples. The fact that he wants to elope and not do anything big could put some tension on the relationship, but it’s nothing the duo can’t handle. Plus, they have other things to worry about leading up to the big day.

Although Callen and Anna have been together for a long time, the fact that this is going to be a permanent thing very soon is obviously going to be a big change for them. R. Scott Gemmill explained that Season 14 will be a continuous story for Callen and how he’s dealing with the wedding and this life-changing adventure:

It is sort of an ongoing story this year in terms of Callen thinking about the wedding and what that means. This is somebody, obviously, who’s been the typical lone wolf, so it’s a big thing, trying to settle down and be in one place, and open up his life to somebody.

Perhaps the biggest thing for the wedding is who all will be there. As Callen finds himself struggling with these new changes, the anxiety will likely only get higher as the couple starts to prepare the guest list. Gemmill has previously explained that Linda Hunt’s Hetty would have to be at the Callanna wedding, but conflict may arise:

He has unfinished business, and wouldn’t want to get married without Hetty (Linda Hunt) present. We don’t see that [conflict] in the first episode, but it plays out over the first few episodes.

Getting Linda Hunt back has been a priority for NCIS: LA, as Hetty is such a beloved character. With how big of a role she plays in Callen’s life, it only makes sense for her to be there on his big day. Maybe she'll even walk him down the aisle. It sounds like Hetty’s return will definitely happen; it’s just a matter of when and how.

Meanwhile, besides the highly-anticipated Callanna wedding, fans have another major event to look forward to in the upcoming season. The three-way NCIS crossover is finally happening for the first time across NCIS, LA, and Hawai’i. The episodes are set to air sometime in January 2023, which could possibly kick off the latter parts of their respective seasons.

It’s unknown when in the season Callen and Anna will get married, but it looks like fans will be able to look forward to all of their wedding planning and jitters, throughout Season 14. I'm sure it will make the wedding that much more exciting and real for both the couple and fans who have been waiting a long time for this.

NCIS: LA Season 14 premieres Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.