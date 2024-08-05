NCIS' Mark Harmon Shares Mournful Tribute After Death Of Former NCIS Showrunner George Schenck

As the world awaits the NCIS universe’s first throwback prequel NCIS: Origins , which features the return of former flagship lead Mark Harmon as series narrator , the long-running CBS crime drama’s fan base suffered a big loss behind the scenes. Former showrunner, writer and executive producer George Schenck, who was with the show for many of its seasons before his retirement, has died at the age of 82.

As reported by a CBS spokesperson (via THR ), George Schenck passed away in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, August 3. No cause of death was reported.

Upon the sad news being reported, fellow NCIS vet Mark Harmon shared the following statement mourning his former boss’ passing:

So sorry to hear the news on George. The professionalism and tenacity of George and Frank changed the face of the show. I’m so appreciative of the team and teamwork they both represented.

Born February 12, 1942, Schenck was long destined for Hollywood storytelling, having graduated from USC with a screenwriting degree alongside his military involvement with the U.S. Navy.

George Schenck first landed on the NCIS creative team back in its first season as a spinoff of JAG, serving as a consulting producer and writer alongside his career writing partner Frank Cardea for the first eight seasons. He was promoted to executive producer going into Season 9.

The team of Schenck and Cardea were promoted to co-showrunners in the midst of Season 14 to replace Gary Glasberg, who passed away in September 2016 . The duo took over during the first season without Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo, , and then had to navigate Pauley Perrette’s somewhat controversial exit in 2017 .

Schenck ended up retiring from the biz just two seasons later, hanging up his creative hat in 2018. Frank Cardea, meanwhile, continued on as the show’s head honcho until his own retirement in 2022. The duo were responsible for crafting more than 40 episodes of the ratings-topping series during their extended run behind the scenes.

Way before working on NCIS, George Schenck honed his talents on such ‘60s and ‘70s features as Barquero, More Dead Than Alive and the sci-fi sequel Futureworld. He then went on to write and produce for a slew of TV shows, many alongside his writing partner Cardea. Over the years, he penned episodes of Bonanza, Barnaby Jones, Fantasy Island, Crazy Like a Fox, Bring ‘Em Back Alive, and High Sierra Search and Rescue.

Most recently outside of his NCIS career, Schenck wrote episodes for David Morse’s two-season crime drama Hack and Kristanna Loken’s Painkiller Jane, as well as the 2008 TV movie Kiss Me Deadly co-starring the recently passed Shannen Doherty

We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of George Schenck in their time of mourning.