Charmed And Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Is Dead At 53

Hollywood has lost yet another bright star, and one who was well known for her strength under the most unpleasant circumstances. Shannen Doherty, who was best known for her roles on shows like Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210, has died. The veteran actress had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has since been dealing with complications from the disease. Doherty was 53 at the time of her passing.

The star’s death was confirmed to People by her publicist, Leslie Sloane. Per the statement that Sloane released to the news outlet, the Mall Rats alum passed away from cancer on Saturday, July 14. The representative's statement, in its entirety, reads as follows:

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer years ago, the Burning Palms cast member eventually went into remission. However, as noted by People, her cancer later returned in 2017. Throughout the past several years, the star had been incredibly vocal about her health struggles, even opening up about battling Stage 4 cancer while working on the set of 2019’s BH90210. The star also shared candid posts about her cancer battle, offering her social media followers a glimpse of what such an ordeal can look like. The actress also had no qualms about getting humorously morbid as, just this past January, she spoke about the “fun” plans she had for her remains. Apparently, she wanted them to be mixed with her dog’s and with her dad’s.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 12, 1971, Shannen Doherty rose to prominence as a child actress, appearing in TV shows and movies. Her big break arguably came when she landed a recurring role on the final season of Little House on the Prairie. Her first big movie role would come by way of the dark comedy Heathers, which remains a teen flick to this day.

The star would truly be thrust into prominence, though, when she earned the role of Brenda Walsh as a member of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast. She remained on the teen drama for its first four seasons and would later reprise Brenda on the spinoff 90210 and the aforementioned BH90210, which she was prompted to do following co-star Luke Perry's death.

Several years after leaving the hit series, Shannen Doherty landed a new vehicle when she joined the cast of Charmed, The WB’s supernatural drama in 1998. On that show, she played the role of Prue Halliwell – the oldest sibling of a trio of witch sisters. The series ultimately proved to be successful, with the lead actress’ performance being praised. However, Doherty would exit the series after only three seasons amidst controversy. Over the years, she contended that her departure was due to friction with co-star Alyssa Milano.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Shannen Doherty at this time.

