NCIS: Origins Finally Delved Into Mary Jo’s Backstory, And I Wasn’t Expecting It To Be This Heartbreaking

News
By published

She's been through a lot.

Tyla Abercrumbie&#039;s Mary Jo Hayes standing near her desk at NIS office in NCIS: Origins
(Image credit: CBS)

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Origins episode “To Have and to Hold” are ahead!

NCIS: Origins has resumed its run on the 2025 TV schedule after being away for roughly a month and a half, and the grand return spotlighted Tyla Abercrombie’s Mary Jo Hayes. Earlier today, CinemaBlend shared an exclusive Origins clip that revealed Mary Jo had been served divorce papers from her estranged husband, Marcus. Now that the episode has aired, we finally have more details about this aspect of her backstory, although it was pretty heartbreaking.

Whether it’s through her professional duties as Field Operation Support Officer, a.k.a. the “Head Secretary in Charge,” for NIS’ Camp Pendleton office, or looking after the people in her personal life, Mary Jo Hayes is someone who cares for others, oftentimes in a motherly way. Her selflessness is admirable, which made it all the more upsetting when a messenger stopped by the office to deliver the divorce. It bothered her enough that after work, she hit up a bar with Lala Dominguez and Vera Strickland to vent about what happened, particularly how it bothered her Marcus didn’t give the papers to her himself.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Use this service to stay current on new episodes of NCIS: Origins and watch the other shows in this procedural franchise. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

This led to Mary Jo recalling how despite that Marcus was a “know-it-all ass” when they met in high school, she still ended up being taken with him, especially when, while unusually asking her to Sadie Hawkins, he incorporated the Ray Charles song “Hit the Road, Jack!” But the reason that they’re separated in early 1992 isn’t because Marcus did something to Mary Jo that resulted in her hating him. Rather, she initially just said that, “Things change. We grew apart.”

More NCIS: Origins Stories

Gibbs and Lala wearing bulletproof vests while out in the field in NCIS: Origins

(Image credit: CBS)

One Thing That's Already Changed About NCIS: Origins The Internet Is Absolutely Loving (And Has Me Feeling The Same Way)

‘It Feels Natural, It Feels Good’: NCIS: Origins’ Kyle Schmid Told Us Why He Loves Working With Gibbs Actor Austin Stowell So Much

Things then took a turn for the worse when Mary Jo discovered that the divorce papers that Marcus was asking for alimony, specifically half of everything, including her house. Fortunately, when she went to confront him, Marcus assured her that this wasn’t his intention and that there was some kind of mixup in communication with his lawyer. It was clear these two still respected one another even though they hadn’t been together in three years.

By the end of “To Have and to Hold,” the flashback that had been peppered throughout the episode of Mary Jo and Marcus dancing together was put into full context and revealed why these two drifted apart. Mary Jo suffered four miscarriages, and the names of the unborn children were Georgia, Isaiah, Dawn and Marcus Jr. With such heartbreaking losses, it makes sense why Mary Jo and Marcus didn’t stay together. Her inability to have children with her soon-to-be-ex-husband also adds a cruel element of irony given her maternal nature

This exploration of Mary Jo Hayes’ personal life occurred as Mike Franks’ team was investigating the death of an investment adviser recently freed from prison who was found dead in her backyard pool. Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription if you’d like the full context. There are four episodes left to go in NCIS: Origins Season 1, but fans can look forward to Season 2 airing on CBS this fall.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Gary Cole&#039;s Alden Parker wearing his NCIS hat and jacket at a crime scene, looking at Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight

NCIS Just Delivered A Major Reveal About Parker’s Lily Mystery, But I’m Shocked By The Tragic Backstory That Came With It
The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2

Which Couples From 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Stayed Together, And Which Split Up
Gary Cole&#039;s Alden Parker wearing his NCIS hat and jacket at a crime scene, looking at Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight

NCIS Just Delivered A Major Reveal About Parker’s Lily Mystery, But I’m Shocked By The Tragic Backstory That Came With It
See more latest
Most Popular
Gary Cole&#039;s Alden Parker wearing his NCIS hat and jacket at a crime scene, looking at Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight
NCIS Just Delivered A Major Reveal About Parker’s Lily Mystery, But I’m Shocked By The Tragic Backstory That Came With It
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars
Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals One Humorous Request He Had For J.J. Abrams Ahead Of The Rise Of Skywalker: ‘Come On, Guys’
Elizabeth Olsen is Scarlet Witch
Will Scarlet Witch Be In The Next Two Avengers Movies? Elizabeth Olsen's New Update Casts Doubt, But I'm Still Maintaining Hope
Screenshot of David Tennant as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones Season 1x07
After David Tennant Addressed Playing 'Absolutely Inexcusable' Bad Guys Like Jessica Jones' Kilgrave, I Need To See Him Back In The MCU
Denzel Washington sits stoically in the firelight in Gladiator II.
Denzel Washington Shares Candid Thoughts On Why He Doesn’t View Himself As A ‘Hollywood Actor’
Hilaria Baldwin laughing as Alec Baldwin shared the story of seeing her ex-boyfriend&#039;s penis
'A Baseball Bat That You Stuff Into Your Pants': Alec Baldwin Tells WTF Story About Seeing Hilaria's Ex Fully Nude, But It's Her Reactions That Got Me Laughing
Tony Todd as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines Just Hinted At Another Gruesome Way To Die In Its Upcoming Movie, And I Think It's Worse Than The Log Truck Death
Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars
I'm Still Sad Veronica Mars Season 5 Never Happened. I Asked About Why, And Got A Great Answer About Where The Show's Creator Wanted To Go Next
Reacher eating cookie and looking at laptop in Reacher Season 3
Alan Ritchson Eats A Ton And Drinks A ‘Reacher Smoothie’ To Stay Buff While Filming, And His Co-Star Told Me How Hilariously Bad It Is
jack Quaid looking shocked in Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer’s Jack Quaid On The ‘Favorite’ Moment He ‘Never In A Million Years Thought’ He’d Have With Director Christopher Nolan