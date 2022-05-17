NCIS Star Promises That There’s ‘More To Come’ With One Potential Romance Before Season 19 Ends

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the NCIS episode “All Or Nothing.” Read at your own risk!

NCIS's latest episode was another thriller toward the end of Season 19, and for fans of the potential pairing of Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight, it was one for the books. The two not only went on a high-stakes organ delivery that ended in bloodshed and both characters fighting for their lives, but they also talked out their feelings for one another. Following the big episode, Jimmy actor Brian Dietzen teased more to come between the couple before Season 19 ends.

Knight and Jimmy revealed they had feelings for each other in “All Or Nothing,” but she also noted that she feared taking things farther out of fear of ruining their friendship. Towards the end the hour, Jimmy used a surfing analogy to encourage Knight to give a relationship a shot rather than avoid it completely, and Knight invited him out for coffee soon after.

Brian Dietzen couldn’t spill the full details on what’s ahead to Entertainment Tonight but did reveal that there is “more to come” in the finale between Jimmy and Jessica:

I can't say too much about it, but I will say that Jimmy and Knight will talk a bit more in the finale. And we'll see what direction things are going to be heading in. It's not as though we're going to leave the audience sitting in that elevator with Jimmy and Knight, wondering what the hell happens next. There will be more to come.

Brian Dietzen essentially stated that answers are coming in the NCIS Season 19 finale but didn’t reveal which way things will end up. I’ll take that news, either way, especially considering how long fans waited for any answers when Torres and Bishop were a potential NCIS couple .

The NCIS actor couldn’t give spoilers on what’s ahead in the Season 19 finale, but he did provide his thoughts on the scene that occurred at the end of “All Or Nothing.” Brian Dietzen, who celebrated a major milestone with the series last year, explained exactly where he thinks Knight and Jimmy stand at the end of the episode and what that coffee date is all about:

I think he definitely threw the ball into her court at the end, and by her saying, 'Hey, let's go out for coffee. It's not saying, 'Let's get married’ or anything like that. It's just saying, 'Perhaps. Yeah, let's try this out.' And hopefully, they keep talking. So long as they keep talking, I think it'll be good for both of them.

I’m not sure I’ve ever rooted for an NCIS couple more than Jimmy and Jessica Knight. Jimmy losing his wife was a pretty heartbreaking moment in the series, and now that it seems like he’s ready to love again, Jessica seems like a great option. Granted, the two are certainly an odd couple, but as viewers saw when they took out that group of armed men to safely transport that liver to a patient in need, they make a great team.