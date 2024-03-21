‘Gutted’: Ned's Declassified Star Has Now Apologized After Jokes About Quiet On Set Abuse Went Viral And Caught Drake Bell’s Attention

Ned’s Declassified star Devon Werkheiser was met with a lot of backlash after joking about Investigation Discovery's Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, a documentary that does a deep dive into how many at Nickelodeon were mistreated while Dan Schneider worked there, on TikTok. Now, the actor has apologized for his jokes that caught the attention of many, including Drake Bell, who spoke in the documentary about the abuse he faced while working at the network.

What Devon Werkheiser Said That Caused Backlash

During a live stream on TikTok, Devon Werkheiser and his Ned’s Declassified co-stars, who he hosts Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide with, spoke about Quiet On Set after it premiered on the 2024 TV schedule . During the video, the actor behind Ned made jokes, saying:

'Daniel, we told you never to speak about that! Get back in your hole, Daniel! And give me your holes!' Sorry, we shouldn't joke about this, we really shouldn't. Because this was about us. Listen, our set was not like that. And no, it's fucking awful. The Drake Bell shit is crazy to hear, like that's fucked, man. And that never came out, which is really wild...Guys we can't joke like this, Jesus! Sometimes humor helps us move through things, ya know?

This led to many calling out his comments, and explaining that it’s very inappropriate to joke about the topics addressed in Quiet On Set, which shows former Nickelodeon stars talking about the toxic work environments they were in and the abuse some of them faced while working there.

Along with many viewers calling Werkheiser out, Drake & Josh’s Drake Bell also responded to the video, explaining on X :

Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up…’Give me your h*les?!!’ Really?!

Also, along with denouncing Dan Schnieder’s apology video , Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas, who is featured in Quiet On Set, called out Werkheiser’s comments as well. Now, the Ned's Declassified actor has responded.

Following Backlash, The Ned’s Declassified Star Released An Apology

Now, the Ned’s Declassified star has released an apology on X , starting out by saying:

So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you.

He then followed that up with a statement which explained that he's watched the documentary and he feels "truly heartbroken" about what his colleagues went through while working at Nickelodeon. His full statement read:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was being an idiot today. No way around it. I feel horrible that my dumbass was even speaking about this without seeing it. I watched Quiet On Set tonight and am horrified by the gravity of what Drake and others shared. Truly heartbroken about what my fellow actors went through. I can't believe they weren't protected. I'm sorry for compounding any hurt.

This statement comes after he received backlash for his jokes and Dan Schneider addressed the docuseries for the first time . Both videos have gone viral over the last couple of days, and they faced great criticism as more continues to come out about Quiet On Set and what happened to the people who worked at Nickelodeon before Schneider was fired in 2018.