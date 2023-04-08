Nephew Of The Wire's Michael K. Williams Speaks Out After Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Connection To His Death

For some, it may be hard to believe that it’s been over a year and a half since the death of Michael K. Williams , the actor known best for his acclaimed work on HBO’s The Wire. Williams died of an accidental drug overdose, and four men who were allegedly involved with the distribution of the substances were criminally charged . This past week, one of those individuals pleaded guilty, cutting a deal that would determine his sentencing. After the news broke, Williams’ nephew spoke out, and he shared thoughts on what awaits the dealer.

Irvin Cartagena is the person who took up the plea deal this week and, now, the 39-year-old could receive a sentence between five and 40 years, according to TMZ . Dominic Dupont spoke with the news outfit sometime after and opined that Cartagena is going to want to look to God and religion as a source of empowerment as he stares down a potentially lengthy sentence. All in all, Dupont believes the drug dealer will ultimately spend decades in prison and hopes that he’ll use the time behind bars to improve himself.

Michael K. Williams’ nephew, who was the person who found the actor’s body, has admitted to struggling with his uncle’s passing. While this latest piece of legal news may be seen as a step towards justice for the family, Dominic Dupont has mixed feelings on the matter, it seems. He also explained to TMZ that he sees this as a losing situation for both parties, especially since nothing will ultimately bring Williams back. Dupont is also torn when it comes to Irvin Cartagena, because he’s a self-declared proponent for justice but also believes a person must be “held accountable and responsible for the decisions they make.”

To say that the late actor left an indelible mark on pop culture would be a gross understatement. His turn as Omar Little on The Wire (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription ) is considered to be one of the finest performances any actor has ever given. After his death was reported, a number of stars took to social media to pay their respects. Among those to memorialize him were Viola Davis, The Rock and former co-star Wendell Pierce, who penned a truly touching tribute . The cast of the HBO drama also honored him when the show celebrated its 20th anniversary last summer.

During the course of his career, Michael K. Williams was also candid about his struggles with substance abuse. Dominic Dupont spoke to that point, saying that we as a society must find more effective ways to assist those who are battling addiction. He also declared that the United States needs to find a way to curb drug travel within the country. Ultimately, it’s Dupont's hope that others won’t meet a fate similar to that of his uncle.

Most probably can’t even fathom being in a position like his right now, as he must still contend with the passing of a relative so long after it occurred. But he seems to be remaining strong for the rest of his family, and we wish them continued comfort as they continue to process their loss. We’ll also be watching out for more developments regarding the sentencing of Irvin Cartagena.