Dope Thief's Episode 4 Car Scene Was One Of The Season's Most Explosive Moments, And I Had To Talk To The Cast And Creator About Filming It
Now THIS is friendship!
The following contains spoilers for Dope Thief Episode 4, "Philadelphia Lawyer". If you're not caught up with the series, you can check it out with an Apple TV+ subscription.
If you've been up to date with the 2025 TV schedule, you'd know about the latest Apple TV+ series, Dope Thief, and its incredible fourth episode. So, after the explosive car scene that was the epitome of a climax for main characters Ray and Manny, I knew I had to ask the creator – and the actors – what it was like to film it (and their answers were everything).
While I talked with creator Peter Craig on behalf of CinemaBlend, he admitted that while the show is based on a novel, he created this scene all on his own. In the moment, Manny is willing to take out both him and Ray in a car with a grenade that he stole after witnessing several people shot, and Ray holds it to stop him from killing each other. Through this scene, Craig wanted a to show how Ray and Manny were truly on two totally different sides of dealing with the emotions of what happened in the premiere, telling me:
Craig also openly admitted he wanted to make the explosive scene as "dramatic" as possible, and noted how he often turns things up to an "eleven" when writing these types of moments:
When I spoke to Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura about the scene, Moura admitted it was "the most intense" scene he had done in the show—which is saying something.
The series itself is filled with crazy moments. Some of them aren't as nail-biting—like watching Kate Mulgrew's Theresa slap her adoptive son across the face. However, there's no denying that there are multiple scenes that feel like they're at an eleven, as the Peter Craig-created series has had deaths galore, gun fights, and now, an entire car exploding because of a grenade.
Henry added praise for Craig's writing and creating such an intense friendship. He also added that if this were to happen in real life, where Moura had a grenade, he would stop him from holding it – jokingly adding he would beat him after:
Talk about a fantastic friendship. While Dope Thief continues to air episodes every Friday, you can catch the first four that are out now, detailing the adventures of Ray and Manny and the DEA agents that hunt them down (led by Amir Arison). There are so many fantastic upcoming Apple TV+ shows, but I think I'll be sticking with Dope Thief and these crazy moments for a while.
