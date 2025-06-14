As Diddy’s Trial Continues, Suge Knight Reveals What He’d Say To The Rapper If They Could Meet Face To Face: ‘They Probably Got To Put Me In A Cell Him’

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial has stirred up conversations amongst veterans of the hip hop music industry. A handful of rappers and producers have spoken out, sharing their thoughts on Combs’ alleged actions and weighing in on whether he should be imprisoned. Suge Knight, who feuded with Diddy years ago, is among those who’ve been discussing the matter. Now, Knight — who’s currently serving time in prison — is sharing the blunt conversation he would have with Diddy if they could meet face to face.

Back in 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident. Despite being behind bars, the Death Row Records founder has spoken with multiple news outlets about Diddy’s trial. People caught up with Knight – whose real name is Marion Knight Jr. – and the producer revealed he’d have words with Diddy if they could be in a cell together. As Knight opined, he’d need to get tough with the “Bad Boy for Life” performer to get his point across:

If I could talk to Puffy, I would. But for me to convince him to do the right thing? They probably got to put me in a cell with him. I would walk in that cell, I would pick Puffy up and throw him on his back. I'd say, ‘Look, man. I don't hate you. I don't wanna see you die in prison. ’ You know how big that would be if he told the truth? At the end of the day — this trial —everybody’s watching. Why not make this a healing process? So, if I can man up… Puffy, don’t be a bitch, my n——a. Go in there and man up.

60-year-old Suge Knight originally responded to the various allegations facing Sean Combs during an interview conducted in 2024. At the time, Knight expressed disappointment over the situation and summed it up as “a bad day for the culture.” More recently, during the trial, Knight also expressed his belief that Combs should take the stand. It’s his belief that if the former Sean John figurehead were to do so and tell “the truth,” then “he would walk.”

These latest comments from the former NFL player come more than a week after he acknowledged that Diddy “did terrible things” but said he didn’t believe the feds should “lock him up and throw away the key.” During his interview with People though, the producer seemingly changed his tune. He said Diddy should go to prison and explained how the 2016 hotel footage of the “Workin” rapper assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, impacted his thinking:

I never said he should walk away a free man. He does deserve [prison]. I don't mean like… ‘Oh, you beat the sh-- out of Cassie, so, oh well.’ No, she's a woman. You should never disrespect a woman like that.” What I am saying is how do we fix this? I think everyone should be held accountable — even myself. I don’t care who it is. Anybody who does those horrible things to women deserves their issue.

Around the same time that Suge Knight shared the comments about P. Diddy being shown grace, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson weighed in. Jackson declared that he’d do everything in his power to ensure that U.S. President Donald Trump wouldn’t pardon Diddy. All the while, Jackson is also producing a docuseries on Puff’s reported misdeeds. In one of his latest interviews, rapper Ray J discussed his confrontation with Diddy’s kids over comments he made shortly after the Grammy winner’s arrest in September 2024. Ray J criticized the handling of the trial and stated that the legal system should “let Diddy out.”

Sean Combs is currently facing federal charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy and could serve up to life in prison if found guilty. The prosecution is reportedly close to finishing its case and, after that, the defense will share its arguments. All the while, given the circumstances, the chances of Suge Knight actually having that in-person discussion with Diddy seem slim.