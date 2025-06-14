Hailee Steinfeld Got Candid About The Number 1 Rule That Made Her Wedding Work So Well
It's a good rule!
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are married! After the actress and Buffalo Bills player got engaged at the end of 2024, they tied the knot this month, and not long after, the actress opened up about the details and some of the choices she made. This included implementing a rule for her guests that proved to work out really well, and I totally see why.
The No. 1 rule the True Grit star gushed about was banning phones. Now, this isn’t a new concept for an event or a wedding, for that matter. There are a lot of reasons to ask guests not to use their phones during this time, and considering Allen and Steinfeld are a private couple and public figures, this choice made a lot of sense to me.
In her newsletter, via Today, the Hawkeye star noted that they had a no-phone wedding in an effort to make sure everyone was “present.” That proved to work as she gushed:
There are lots of couples doing this kind of thing now. It helps all the guests (including Larry David, of all people) stay present, and it eliminates a massive distraction for everyone in attendance. For famous couples like Steinfeld and Allen, I’d imagine it adds a level of security and privacy, too.
Plus, as she said, while this was a no-phone wedding, tons of pictures were taken. For example, at the end of the night, the actress noted that everyone (except her) jumped into the pool in their dresses and suits. She had a disposable camera and captured the moment.
So, along with her photographer capturing everything with his camera, there were also others flying around to make sure moments were commemorated with images.
However, none of those photos were taken on a phone. That allowed everyone to be “unplugged and present,” as the Sinners actress wrote:
Personally, I’m a big fan of this rule, and I’m happy it worked so well for Allen and Steinfeld.
It also highlighted a lovely quality about their relationship. On the one hand, they are a very private couple. They only publicly talk about their relationship occasionally, like the time the actress reacted to the city of Buffalo congratulating the couple with a billboard or revealed the story behind the proposal. However, on the other hand, they’re wildly supportive of each other. We’ve seen that on display when Allen snuck into a Sinners premiere and when Steinfeld attended his MVP event. So, hearing that they banned phones, but made sure everything was captured, seems on-brand to me.
Now, Hailee Steinfeld is happily sharing the details and some photos, which I’m sure fans and soon-to-be-brides are enjoying. However, she got to be fully present during the wedding itself alongside all her and Josh Allen’s friends and family, which truly feels like the best of both worlds.
