Fans Are Apparently Upset About The Bachelor In Paradise Season 10 Cast, But There's One Big Thing They're Not Taking Into Consideration

We’re less than a month away from the return of Bachelor in Paradise to the 2025 TV schedule. This season has a new showrunner, was filmed in a new location, will have Hannah Brown pouring champagne and will include Golden cast members. While all of this should be very exciting, many Bachelor Nation fans are disappointed after the first Season 10 cast members were announced. I can understand some of these grievances, but there’s one thing people seem to be forgetting.

In a Reddit post about Bachelor in Paradise Season 10’s first wave of contestants, there were plenty of opinions about which young singles made the cut. Lots of people seemed upset that the majority of them are from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, with comments like:

This cast is such a snooze. They couldn't get anyone better for season 10?? I wanted some returning all stars or something. – snarl_harvey

I wish there were more people casted from older seasons. The only people I have some interest in seeing are Dale, Kat, and Justin. – strawberrypockystix

I am so underwhelmed by this cast lol. Maybe bc I stopped watching after Joey’s season lol. – Dangerous-Wear-8202

I mean, yes, if you stopped watching the show, you are not going to be familiar with the most recent cast members. That’s kind of on you. But either way, there’s a big thing fans like this are missing: These are only the Week 1 contestants.

BIP 10 WEEK 1 CONTESTANTS BY SEASON (Image credit: ABC) 🌹 Grant Ellis

Alexe Godin

Bailey Brown

Zoe McGrady 🌹 Joey Graziadei

Jess Edwards

Lexi Young 🌹 Zach Shallcross

Kat Izzo 🌹 Jenn Tran

Brian Autz

Hakeem Moulton

Jeremy Simon

Jonathon Johnson

Ricky Martinez

Sam McKinney

Spencer Conley 🌹 Katie Thurston

Justin Glaze

Kyle Howard 🌹 Clare Crawley

Dale Moss

We’re going to get more cast members starting in Week 2. They didn’t even announce any of the Goldens yet, and we already know they partied harder in Paradise than their younger counterparts. Also, I won’t reveal any spoilers here, but leaked set footage shows even more of the cast, so I think it’s safe to say we will be getting some fan favorites from past seasons.

So, how many more will be joining the initial 16? That we don’t know for sure. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 featured 30 cast members, while Seasons 7 and 8 included more than 40 apiece. Hopefully, that makes Bachelor Nation feel better, because there were even more complaints, which included:

Wow it’s like a complete lack of charisma?? I’m sorry – estelle2839

Too many of Jenn's guys. – lalola5

if I walked down to the beach and those were the men, I'd just turn around and get back in the car – chief_yETI

I’m underwhelmed – postmonroe

who the fuck is kyle – bbk8z

Kyle Howard from Katie Thurston’s season does seem to be an odd choice, as it’s been four years since he left the mansion, and he was only around for a week in the first place. I’m wondering if he’s got a really great story to tell.

I can’t argue with some of the sentiments above, but I had hoped there would be changes made to Season 10, and that’s definitely happening. Therefore, I will maintain my excitement about the upcoming season until I have a good reason not to. Jump on the optimism bandwagon with me and tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 7, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.