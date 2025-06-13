Fans Are Apparently Upset About The Bachelor In Paradise Season 10 Cast, But There's One Big Thing They're Not Taking Into Consideration
The beach is back! Well, almost.
We’re less than a month away from the return of Bachelor in Paradise to the 2025 TV schedule. This season has a new showrunner, was filmed in a new location, will have Hannah Brown pouring champagne and will include Golden cast members. While all of this should be very exciting, many Bachelor Nation fans are disappointed after the first Season 10 cast members were announced. I can understand some of these grievances, but there’s one thing people seem to be forgetting.
In a Reddit post about Bachelor in Paradise Season 10’s first wave of contestants, there were plenty of opinions about which young singles made the cut. Lots of people seemed upset that the majority of them are from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, with comments like:
- This cast is such a snooze. They couldn't get anyone better for season 10?? I wanted some returning all stars or something. – snarl_harvey
- I wish there were more people casted from older seasons. The only people I have some interest in seeing are Dale, Kat, and Justin. – strawberrypockystix
- I am so underwhelmed by this cast lol. Maybe bc I stopped watching after Joey’s season lol. – Dangerous-Wear-8202
I mean, yes, if you stopped watching the show, you are not going to be familiar with the most recent cast members. That’s kind of on you. But either way, there’s a big thing fans like this are missing: These are only the Week 1 contestants.
🌹 Grant Ellis
Alexe Godin
Bailey Brown
Zoe McGrady
🌹 Joey Graziadei
Jess Edwards
Lexi Young
🌹 Zach Shallcross
Kat Izzo
🌹 Jenn Tran
Brian Autz
Hakeem Moulton
Jeremy Simon
Jonathon Johnson
Ricky Martinez
Sam McKinney
Spencer Conley
🌹 Katie Thurston
Justin Glaze
Kyle Howard
🌹 Clare Crawley
Dale Moss
We’re going to get more cast members starting in Week 2. They didn’t even announce any of the Goldens yet, and we already know they partied harder in Paradise than their younger counterparts. Also, I won’t reveal any spoilers here, but leaked set footage shows even more of the cast, so I think it’s safe to say we will be getting some fan favorites from past seasons.
So, how many more will be joining the initial 16? That we don’t know for sure. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 featured 30 cast members, while Seasons 7 and 8 included more than 40 apiece. Hopefully, that makes Bachelor Nation feel better, because there were even more complaints, which included:
- Wow it’s like a complete lack of charisma?? I’m sorry – estelle2839
- Too many of Jenn's guys. – lalola5
- if I walked down to the beach and those were the men, I'd just turn around and get back in the car – chief_yETI
- I’m underwhelmed – postmonroe
- who the fuck is kyle – bbk8z
Kyle Howard from Katie Thurston’s season does seem to be an odd choice, as it’s been four years since he left the mansion, and he was only around for a week in the first place. I’m wondering if he’s got a really great story to tell.
I can’t argue with some of the sentiments above, but I had hoped there would be changes made to Season 10, and that’s definitely happening. Therefore, I will maintain my excitement about the upcoming season until I have a good reason not to. Jump on the optimism bandwagon with me and tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 7, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.