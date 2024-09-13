New Coach Michael Bublé Has A Comment For Anyone Who Thinks The Voice Is 'A Game': 'I Think I Can Speak For Snoop When I Say This...'
I'm so ready for these new coaches.
A big part of what’s kept The Voice popular all these years is the dynamic between the coaches. The rivalries, the relationships, the trolling, etc. is such an important part of the show, and with Season 26 approaching on the 2024 TV schedule, fans are excited to see how Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé fit into the mix. I can only imagine the hilarity that will ensue as they join reigning champ Reba McEntire and a returning Gwen Stefani, but Bublé spoke for himself and the West Coast rapper with a warning to anyone who thinks it’s all fun and games.
This will be the first season that Michael Bublé and Snoop serve as proper coaches on The Voice, though each has appeared as a guest mentor on previous seasons. That means they’re familiar with the show, and its impact on these artists’ careers is not lost on Bublé, who told EW:
As a fan of The Voice from the beginning, I can’t help but feel so optimistic about the attitude Michael Bublé is bringing to the upcoming season. He understands the need for balance — to both entertain the home audience and help the contestants be able to continue in the music industry even after they’ve left the show.
The same apparently goes for Season 26’s other new coach, Snoop Dogg, as Michael Bublé continued:
Michael Bublé said it’s not about judging the artists but mentoring them, which has always been what theoretically sets The Voice apart from other competition shows. Hell, Bublé doesn’t even seem all that concerned about winning. He’s more focused on how he can best use his experience to make the strongest impact on the singers during this short time they’ll have together.
I’m really excited to see these new coaches take their spots in the Big Red Chairs, and thankfully the wait is almost over. The Voice Season 26 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 23, on NBC and can be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription. Be warned, however, that the upcoming presidential election will affect The Voice’s schedule a bit.
