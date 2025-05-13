The Voice Announced Which Coaches Will Join Snoop Dogg On Season 28, And Fans Are Especially Hyped About One Returning Artist

The Voice hasn't quite wrapped its 27th season on the 2025 TV schedule after a night of live semifinal performances, but we’re already starting to look ahead to next season. That’s because NBC’s competition show announced which three musical superstars will join Snoop Dogg when The Voice returns this fall for Season 28. Three veteran coaches will sit alongside the West Coast rapper, and fans seem particularly thrilled about one mentor’s comeback.

Snoop Dogg’s return to The Voice for a second season was previously confirmed by NBC, and he’ll have his work cut out for him in Season 28, as the other three returning coaches all have wins under their belt. Reba McEntire will take her place atop her throne next to Niall Horan and Michael Bublé. You can see the official Instagram announcement below:

A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) A photo posted by on

While I might have expected fans to be most happy that Snoop Dogg wasn’t a one-and-done coach, or that Queen Reba McEntire is back, it was Niall Horan that was drawing the majority of social media celebrations. Comments on The Voice’s social media post included:

TEAM NIALL IS BACK AND LET’S WIN THIS AGAIN 🥰 – niallxupdates

– niallxupdates Niall baby TEAM NIALL ALL THE WAY – babygirllex22

– babygirllex22 Team Niall 3peat incoming – stevenmbeck

– stevenmbeck Yessss finally Niall is back!!! – toddyb07

– toddyb07 y'all already know Team Niall is going to step up and show out 🕺 – niallhflorals

– niallhflorals All the back for Niall! 3rd straight win please? :) 🙏 – toriantgalvez

– toriantgalvez TEAM NIALL SLAY FOR A THIRD SEASON YOU BET!!!! – anamariasari

Even Carson Daly couldn’t contain his excitement to have “Blake Shelton’s son” back on the show, commenting:

My guy Niall Horan is back! And so it our 💰⛳️games LFG!

The host may be channeling Snoop with his mind on his money and his money on his mind, but it’s pretty easy to see from the other comments that fans are more focused on Niall Horan’s win streak.

The One Direction alum is in an interesting position as he reclaims his place amongst The Voice coaches, as he currently stands as the only mentor to win every season he’s been on (23 and 24).

(Image credit: NBC)

However, the same will be true of Michael Bublé if he pulls out a win this season after winning Season 26 last fall. Could we possibly see two undefeated coaches going head-to-head?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love The Voice’s Season 28 coaching panel. Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg are going to be hilarious together, and I’ve also made no secret that Michael Bublé is one of my favorite parts of the past couple of seasons. I have to admit, though, I’m kind of bummed that Adam Levine is leaving again so soon. I really loved having the OG coach back, and I hope it's not 10 more seasons until we see him again.

Before we can get too focused on the future, however, we’ve got to wrap Season 27. The Voice will reveal its finalists live at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 13, on NBC before the live finale kicks off at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, May 19. Episodes can be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription.