The Cute Way Kelly Clarkson Trolled Blake Shelton During Her Epic Return To The Voice

The Voice Season 27 has wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule with a huge finale event that saw former coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson return to The Voice to perform their new singles. If you watched the results show along with me, you know that I was pretty disappointed we didn’t get to see the two of them interact, given how much we loved their friendly rivalry. Clarkson, however, still pulled one over on the cowboy, trolling him in the cutest way.

Kelly Clarkson documented her return to the West Coast, where she performed “Where Have You Been,” the single off of her upcoming album that was inspired by Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short. The video on Instagram made me surprisingly emotional, knowing it’s unlikely Clarkson will return as a coach. Check it out for yourself:

It seems like it was an overwhelming experience for her, which is understandable since she spent nine seasons with the show from 2018 to 2023. The adorable video showed her not being able to describe how she was feeling as she suited up in a gorgeous black sequined pantsuit complete with feathered wings draping dramatically from the sleeves.

Then there was the trolling.

As Kelly Clarkson walked around the studio she’s so familiar with, she couldn’t help but comment on the chair where we’re all accustomed to seeing Blake Shelton sit. As she walked toward it, she said:

Oh my God, I’m gonna sit in Blake’s old chair.

She proceeded to climb in, coffee cup in hand, and looked extremely pleased with herself for ascending the throne:

I’m sure the “Since U Been Gone” singer meant no disrespect to Adam Levine, as she did call it Blake Shelton’s “old” chair, and the Maroon 5 singer himself has referred to it in such a way as he bemoaned the worst part of returning as a coach on The Voice after 10 seasons.

It was a little disappointing that we didn’t actually get to see Kelly Clarkson reunite with Adam Levine and/or Blake Shelton, but at least we got to see the OG coaches go at it like the olden days. Carson Daly even tried to keep hope alive that the cowboy might reunite with the Maroon 5 rocker in the Big Red Chairs one day.

I remain skeptical about Blake Shelton’s return, but with all the rumors floating around about Kelly Clarkson possibly wanting to end her daytime talk show, I can’t help but wonder if that might free up some time to pop back over to Los Angeles for a season of The Voice every now and then. Of course, the The Kelly Clarkson Show’s behind-the-scenes problems are all conjecture now, and there’s been no official word about what will happen when it comes time to renew her contract next year.

One thing is for sure: Neither Blake Shelton nor Kelly Clarkson (or even Adam Levine) will be amongst The Voice Season 28 coaches when the show returns this fall. Michael Bublé will try to get the hat trick against fellow undefeated two-time champ Niall Horan, and they’ll be joined by Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg. Stay tuned for a premiere date.