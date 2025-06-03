Adam Levine's Alleged Feelings About His Voice Return And Blake Shelton Make Me Sad And Happy As A Fan At The Same Time

It was so exciting for fans like myself who have been watching The Voice since the beginning to see Adam Levine return to Season 27, which recently ended its run on the 2025 TV schedule. However, it sounds like his time as a coach on The Voice may officially be over, as he allegedly “didn't enjoy” his comeback. Blake Shelton is apparently involved (as per usual), and the reason makes me both happy and sad.

Adam Levine’s most recent appearance on The Voice was his first time coaching in 10 seasons, as he joined John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. These four music superstars may be close enough to have a group chat, but the Maroon 5 singer still apparently felt a Blake Shelton-sized hole in his experience. A source told The Sun:

Adam didn't realize how much his experience was made by having Blake on set with him until this season when he had to film without him. He didn't enjoy this season as much as he anticipated but he definitely feels Blake's void and misses him.

Hearing that Adam Levine allegedly didn’t have as much fun this time around has me a bit conflicted. I hate that the experience reportedly wasn’t as fulfilling as he’d hoped, but I kind of love the fact that his friendship with Blake Shelton means so much to him.

If I’m being honest, I agree with him for the most part. For one, isn’t work always better when your bestie is there? I also loved seeing the OG coach’s swagger back on the show, and Adam Levine brought a legacy of winning that The Voice had been lacking. But it definitely wasn’t the same as the old days with Blake Shelton. Levine's feelings are no offense to the other coaches, the insider said, continuing:

That’s not to say he doesn't like the other coaches this season, he does. But he didn't have as much fun as he did in the past with his buddy Blake. Adam's dream would be to return with Blake again, he desperately misses that guy. It'd probably kill it with the ratings.

I have little doubt that’s true. In a twist I didn’t see coming, Kelsea Ballerini ended up replacing the cowboy as Adam Levine’s frenemy. The two had a really enjoyable rapport together, but I just don’t know if it’s even possible to recapture the same magic that Levine and Blake Shelton had.

The Voice did give viewers a taste of what we wanted during the Season 27 finale. Blake Shelton returned to perform his new single “Texas,” and producers were kind enough to give us about a minute and a half of the former rivals trolling each other.

Carson Daly even asked Adam Levine if he thought the two might ever appear on the show together again. The Maroon 5 frontman said he was into the idea, but I’ll remain skeptical until I hear anything promising from Blake Shelton’s mouth.

One thing’s for sure — we know neither Blake Shelton nor Adam Levine will be back for Season 28. Michael Bublé — who won Season 27 with artist Adam David — will be the only holdover this fall, and he’ll be joined by Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire.

Keep your eye on the TV schedule for a premiere date, but if these reports are true, we may not see Adam Levine again for a bit.