Adam Levine's Alleged Feelings About His Voice Return And Blake Shelton Make Me Sad And Happy As A Fan At The Same Time
I want off this rollercoaster!
It was so exciting for fans like myself who have been watching The Voice since the beginning to see Adam Levine return to Season 27, which recently ended its run on the 2025 TV schedule. However, it sounds like his time as a coach on The Voice may officially be over, as he allegedly “didn't enjoy” his comeback. Blake Shelton is apparently involved (as per usual), and the reason makes me both happy and sad.
Adam Levine’s most recent appearance on The Voice was his first time coaching in 10 seasons, as he joined John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. These four music superstars may be close enough to have a group chat, but the Maroon 5 singer still apparently felt a Blake Shelton-sized hole in his experience. A source told The Sun:
Hearing that Adam Levine allegedly didn’t have as much fun this time around has me a bit conflicted. I hate that the experience reportedly wasn’t as fulfilling as he’d hoped, but I kind of love the fact that his friendship with Blake Shelton means so much to him.
If I’m being honest, I agree with him for the most part. For one, isn’t work always better when your bestie is there? I also loved seeing the OG coach’s swagger back on the show, and Adam Levine brought a legacy of winning that The Voice had been lacking. But it definitely wasn’t the same as the old days with Blake Shelton. Levine's feelings are no offense to the other coaches, the insider said, continuing:
I have little doubt that’s true. In a twist I didn’t see coming, Kelsea Ballerini ended up replacing the cowboy as Adam Levine’s frenemy. The two had a really enjoyable rapport together, but I just don’t know if it’s even possible to recapture the same magic that Levine and Blake Shelton had.
The Voice did give viewers a taste of what we wanted during the Season 27 finale. Blake Shelton returned to perform his new single “Texas,” and producers were kind enough to give us about a minute and a half of the former rivals trolling each other.
Carson Daly even asked Adam Levine if he thought the two might ever appear on the show together again. The Maroon 5 frontman said he was into the idea, but I’ll remain skeptical until I hear anything promising from Blake Shelton’s mouth.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
One thing’s for sure — we know neither Blake Shelton nor Adam Levine will be back for Season 28. Michael Bublé — who won Season 27 with artist Adam David — will be the only holdover this fall, and he’ll be joined by Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire.
Keep your eye on the TV schedule for a premiere date, but if these reports are true, we may not see Adam Levine again for a bit.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.