Jane Fonda On Giving Dolly Parton Her First Acting Gig, And How The Iconic ‘9 To 5’ Was Written

Celebrity tributes are still flowing in after the passing of Dolly Parton . As the Tennessee native made a splash in music and movies, she left a huge mark on those who knew her. One of those people was her 9 to 5 co-star, Jane Fonda, who spoke about giving Parton her first acting gig in their ‘80s flick. Not only that, but she also spoke about how the film’s title song was written.

Parton became a household name in the ‘60s and ‘70s, writing and performing chart-topping hits like “Dumb Blonde,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Here You Come Again”. Then came her acting debut in one of the best ‘80s flicks , 9 to 5, with the film idea coming from actress Jane Fonda. The Oscar winner got real with Democracy Now about landing the “Queen of Country” her first acting gig and how she prepared to play Doralee:

That’s right. That’s right, I did. Well, first day of work, she shows up, and she’s memorized the entire script. She thought that she was supposed to learn it all. And then, one day, one day, about, I don’t know, three or four weeks into the shooting, she called me and Lily over during the lunch break. ‘Come here.’ You know, she had nails like this. She got in the corner, and she said, ‘I think I’ve written the song.’

That’s truly impressive that on day one, Parton already was off book. Not only that, but she managed to write the film’s hit title song. A fun fact about the iconic movie song is that Parton came up with “9 to 5” on set while strumming her acrylic nails. The late singer really was a gem of an artist, given how she brought her acting talents to her big-screen debut and produced a hit film-related track that’s still listened to today .

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Jane Fonda also told the publication she knew Parton was the right woman to play Doralee after she heard the country performer singing “Two Doors Down” on her car radio. So, you can imagine the Barefoot in the Park actress’s delight when she first heard Parton’s song:

And she starts singing ‘9 to 5,’ using her nails as percussion instruments. And I just — Lily and I looked at each other. We both had the biggest goosebumps we’d ever had. And it was like, ‘Oh my god.’

As the comedy flick was all about the grueling corporate world , “9 to 5” was the perfect way to shine a light on the obstacles and mistreatment that women in the workplace have gone through. Fonda continued to speak highly of the upbeat track and what made it so important:

This is it! This is it! At least the song is going to be a hit. This is great. This is the anthem of the secretaries’ movement.

Absolutely! Dolly Parton was likely channeling the feelings of various women working 9-to-5 jobs who deserve more respect and dignity. And the tune ended up being more than a hit, as it landed Parton an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, three Grammy nominations, and more. Her powerful voice and unapologetic passion in the song were what made it a truly memorable anthem.

When the news broke that Dolly Parton had passed away, Jane Fonda was one of the first people to speak out. One of Fonda's tribute made me misty-eyed , as she said the chart-topping singer loved everyone and knew how important it was to acknowledge and respect fans.

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In another emotional tribute from Fonda , the Julia actress also advised Parton's fans to “dress up and celebrate her spirit” rather than mourn her. I believe that by listening to her memorable songs like “9 to 5,” fans would be serving the late singer/actress’ memory well.