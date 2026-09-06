Mariska Hargitay Dropped A Two-Word Response After Scoring Two Emmys For My Mom Jayne
Congratulations to a deserving talent.
After so many years of being both in front of and behind the camera for Law & Order: SVU, the beloved actress made the difficult and complicated decision to expand her talents for her first feature-length effort, a touching documentary about her mom, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield. Now, years later, her hard work has culminated in her very first Emmy Award win as a director, just a week before she’s set to host the Primetime Emmys telecast.
My Mom Jayne made its world premiere at Cannes in May 2025, and received a limited theatrical run ahead of its linear premiere in June on HBO and its streaming debut via HBO Max subscription. The doc explores Hargitay’s relationship, or lack thereof, with a mom she never really had a chance to know — Mansfield died in a 1967 car collision when Hargitay was just three years old — and it was clearly powerful enough to win over Emmy voters.
She won not just one, but two total Emmys for My Mom Jayne, beating out the competition for both Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. She reflected on the momentous occasion on Instagram with a two-word summary:
I'm assuming her hypothetical tone there wasn't imbued with Ryan Reynolds-level snark, but is instead more of a disbelief-stricken reaction that she would not have expected to be reflective on earlier in the evening.
That's what the picture used in the post makes it seem like to me, anyway, given how purely joyful Mariska Hargitay looks while double-fisting her trophies.
For the Outstanding Documentary category, My Mom Jayne won out over several high-profile docs, including John Candy: I Like Me, Marty, Life Is Short, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! and Ocean with David Attenborough. She also beat out directors such as Lawrence Kasdan for Marty, Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio for Mel Brooks, Alexandria Stapleton for Sean Combs: The Reckoning and Rebecca Miller for Mr. Scorcese.
Taking the stage for directing, Hargitay was visibly grateful and taken aback by the win, and reflected on the long journey to even getting to a place where she felt comfortable being the one to spearhead it. As she put it:
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Upon receiving the award for Outstanding Documentary, Hargitay shared melancholic appreciation for feminism icon Gloria Steinem (who passed away at 92 on September 2), saying:
Hargitay has spoken in the past year about the difficulties she faced within her own family while trying to put the documentary together, with certain relatives being more skeptical than others about it overall. That said, it appears that cooler heads prevailed and all involved were agreeable enough to speak for the doc.
So if that can be a form of inspiration for other potential filmmakers out there who want to tell their own stories, Hargitay wants that message spread far and wide. She spoke to that during her directing award speech, saying:
Now that Mariska Hargitay is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, it adds a bit more fuel to worries that she may exit Law & Order: SVU at some point soon, especially given her own comments about retirement. Oh, and not to mention her big Broadway debut that also played out earlier in 2026. But for now, Olivia Benson is back as the boss in Season 28, but whether or not Christopher Meloni's Stabler returns is another story.
With Hargitay front and center as its hot, the televised 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to unveil all of the big winners on NBC (and streaming via Peacock subscription) on Monday, September 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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