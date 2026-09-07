Mido's Reaction To Sex With Debby Has Me Crowning Him 90 Day Fiancé's Most Disrespectful Spouse
Just when I think the bar can't get any lower, the floor collapses.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Am I Ready for Forever?" Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
90 Day Fiancé will wrap up its time on the 2026 TV schedule soon, and as the couples say their vows and plan for the future, I have one big takeaway. Mido Fayed may be the most disrespectful spouse I've ever seen in the TLC franchise, especially after the comment he made following sex with Debby Rolando.
As rumors swirl online that the marriage may already be over, I can't get over how the latest episode did Debby dirty, as it chronicled the aftermath of Mido losing his virginity to his wife. While he was nice to Debby when they were in bed, he later gave a less-than-stellar review to 90 Day producers who asked how the sex was:
I can't get over how disrespectful that is to say about your own wife. Sure, he was asked, but again, he allegedly has no frame of reference to judge it against. Fair enough if it's not really his thing, but there were certainly kinder ways to say it.
Unfortunately, I suspect Mido made this comment because it made for good television. This feels like a recurring trend, much like when he pretended to leave Debby ahead of his proposal and when he was intentionally late to his own wedding.
90 Day Fiancé has shown its fair share of problematic spouses, but I think the difference between Mido and, say, Angela Deem, is that it wasn't hard to see the love behind all of the messiness. Toward the end of this season, I feel as though Mido is more concerned with his acting career and musical pursuits than he is with focusing on a happy and healthy marriage.
It's strange, and I'm curious about what we may hear at the upcoming tell-all, and if Debby will share the same concerns. Sometimes I feel as though she's along for the ride, hyping up his ego and making him feel like he's close to success, and other times she seems sick of it. I'm not sure I could put up with a spouse who is so self-absorbed that they won't share a wedding picture on their account because it's for "business," but it's not my marriage!
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90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays and will continue through the rest of September. With so few episodes left, I'm eager for the tell-all to begin so we can see what happens when this entire cast gets together in a room for the first time.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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