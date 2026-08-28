I’ve Been Wondering About What’s Going On With Sony’s Marvel Spinoffs. Someone Asked An Exec

Sony Pictures once had plans for a ‘fresh reboot’ of the Spider-Man live-action universe. However, those plans seemed shaky at best after the underperformance of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter at the box office. Ever since, I’ve been wondering what’s going on with Sony’s Marvel spin-offs, and someone finally asked an executive.

Chairman Tom Rothman spoke with Variety about the huge success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and any plans Sony has for other Marvel characters. For the most part, I saw his answer coming. But the executive got straight to the point:

Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond. It’s as simple as that.

While the Venom trilogy with Tom Hardy did decent, until The Last Dance, other attempts for Sony haven’t done as well. However, the character is going to live again with Sony focusing on an animated movie starring the Spider-Man villain. Animation seems to be the direction the production company is leaning toward following the brutal reviews for S. J. Clarkson’s Madame Web and lackluster performance of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter. (However, both movies have gotten a second life with streaming after doing well on Netflix.) Though there is no other details for the Venom project at this time.

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Before these spin-offs, Sony also released Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto, which also had negative reviews and didn’t do well at theaters. Given these iffy box office performances, it put the future of the Sony-Marvel projects up in the air. But now, Rothman gives us an answer:

Right now, we don’t know. We never looked at it as the ‘Sony-Marvel Universe.’ We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development.

This may be a disappointment for some, but I have some good news. The animated Spider-Verse is continuing with Beyond the Spider-Verse on the slate for Sony’s upcoming 2027 releases. The movie seems to be a tentative conclusion for the trilogy. However, there are rumored spin-offs, Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen, in development.

Additionally, the enjoyable Nicholas Cage-led Spider-Noir did well with audiences. Though we don’t know if there will be a Season 2 for the series. As for Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man, Rothman “doesn’t know at this point,” but he “certainly hopes” to keep the actor for another sequel in the future. And the company does have other non-Marvel upcoming 2026 movies, such as Jumanji: Open World, coming out.

While there's nothing new in development for live-action spin-offs, I'm confident they'll have success with Beyond the Spider-Verse. And then maybe we can see that world expand.