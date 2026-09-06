Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 9 Veto Assures One Thing, And Drew Still Can't Pick A Side

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 6th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Barrett Pfeiffer spent the last two weeks of Big Brother trying to betray The Crossovers, and it appears the third time was the charm. His Head of Household win allowed him to nominate all three Icons for eviction, but the veto opened the door to everything going wrong.

Those watching Big Brother online knew the Icons were hard at work trying to prepare for the immunity competition and finding others who would also play and take them down. They found a willing ally in Drew Campbell, who is still struggling to choose a side when others draw a clear line on where they stand.

(Image credit: CBS)

Yash Won The Week 9 Veto

Yash Patel remains the most dominant competitor of the season, with yet another veto win. His win was a double-edged sword for many, as it's another big win to add to his resume, but it was also better than any Icon winning and taking themselves off the block. Additionally, Yash still has to honor his bribe with Dee, in which he can't nominate any Icon for his next HOH. Getting him out this week wouldn't have been a bad idea, but Barrett will likely be just as happy if he doesn't use the veto.

Whether Yash will use the veto is up in the air. He has a "ceasefire" with the newbies that includes a vow to get the Icons out. That can certainly benefit him in the short term, but leaving the Icons safe does offer him some protection. I'm leaning more toward him not using the veto this week, but if he did, I could see him taking Rick Devens off the block.

(Image credit: CBS)

Drew Continues To Stay Firmly In The Middle Of The Warring Alliances

Drew was not picked for the veto competition, which is good because he definitely would've used it to save an Icon if he had been. He remains Crossovers-loyal, despite insiting to Melody Morris and others that he's committed to getting all the Icons out and revitalizing the F.A.P. alliance.

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It's exactly what Drew's done all season, and I think it's something that will continue as long as he's in the game. His shadiness has already almost gotten him evicted twice, and if Melody and Barrett have a hint that he's not loyal, I think that might be his final strike, and they'll send him packing.

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If the veto is not used this week, it seems clear that either Dee Valladares or Devens is leaving this week. The house generally sees the Survivor vets as bigger threats than Angela Murray, who hasn't done much more this season than stir the pot. Devens and Dee, conversely, have made many of the moves one must make to win Big Brother, so I don't think anyone will balk at sending them to the jury house.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We're in the final stretch of the season, which is a real shame because it feels it hit its most entertaining!