R.I.P. Andy Williams: CM Punk And More Pro Wrestlers React To Death Of AEW Star And Metal Guitarist
The wrestling world reacted to the sudden loss of a superstar.
News of Andy Williams' passing has hit the wrestling world, with many superstars across the business paying homage to "The Butcher." CM Punk and many AEW alumni reached out to pay their respects to the musician and wrestler, who passed away following an indie wrestling event.
The Butcher and his tag-team partner "The Blade" were competing in an Enjoy Wrestling event on Saturday when TMZ reported that the former suffered a medical emergency. The 48-year-old collapsed after his match and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. CM Punk kicked off the tributes with a post on his Instagram Stories, sharing a humorous photo of them
The Butcher and The Blade were regularly touted as one of AEW's best tag teams, with the former being included in feuds with MJF and other notables. Dustin Rhodes also paid tribute on X, responding with a post that mentioned a tag-team title match he had against him in 2020:
Even Danhausen, who is known for sticking to his off-the-wall persona more often than not online, softened his bizarre personality just a bit to give a heartwarming send-off to his former coworker in AEW:
Malakai Black, who has been in and out of AEW over the years, dropped a big message about Andy Williams. He talked about what he was feeling in the moment and how painful it was to say goodbye to a friend:
Matt Hardy, who had legendary runs in every pro wrestling organization he's competed in, also talked about The Butcher's death. He paid respects to the former tag-team competitor as a colleague who respected his work both in and out of the wrestling ring:
Andy Williams was a case of someone who was previously famous for something else, making a transition into professional wrestling. Before he joined the pro wrestling world, he was known as the rhythm guitarist for the metalcore band Every Time I Die. He was featured on every album release for the band up until they broke up in 2022.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend offers condolences to the family and friends of Andy Williams and wishes them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping more wrestlers speak out with tributes, and we see some fun in-ring tributes when AEW airs next.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.