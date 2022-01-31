Of Course, James Holzhauer Could Not Resist Taking A Crack At Ken Jennings In Amy Schneider Congratulations Post

Jeopardy! has seen a number of impressive players take to the podium over the years, but only a select few have truly managed to emerge as all-time greats. The latest addition to that coveted group is Amy Schneider, who recently finished out an impressive 40-game winning streak. It was an impressive feat to say the least, so it wasn’t surprising to see some former champions weigh in on the accomplishment. James Holzhauer was among the people to offer some congrats to Schneider on social media. And while he did it, he even managed to take a crack at fellow champion Ken Jennings, because of course.

After Amy Schneider’s historic tenure on the show ended, James Holzhauer took to Twitter to post the message. The TV personality made sure to note Schneider’s accomplishments, though it was his A+ joke about interim host Ken Jennings. You can check out Holzhauer’s sharp jab in the post down below:

What a run by @Jeopardamy!- 40 games won (35 more than @bradrutter)- Fifth-ever Jeopardy millionaire- Made @KenJennings watchableJanuary 27, 2022 See more

And it all started in such a sweet way, too. Despite this, it’s always funny to see James Holzhauer fire a shot or two at his colleague and, as alluded to, this isn’t the first time he’s made a joke at the Jeopardy! host’s expense. Back in early 2020, Haulzhauer managed to win Twitter (again) with a particularly raunchy joke about his fellow competitor.

Despite this, there’s actually nothing but love between the two men, as Ken Jennings has shown a great deal of respect for the big-betting former champion. Ahead of 2020’s Greatest Of All Time tournament, he revealed the preparation he was undergoing to vie against his friend. He even sought to use some of his opponent’s unorthodox tactics during the GOAT event. Ultimately, Jennings emerged victorious, but he even had to admit that he “got some breaks” during the competition.

It’s great to see that similar praise is being extended to Amy Schneider following her own run. By the end of her stretch on the show, Schneider actually managed to surpass James Holzhauer’s 33-game streak and did so in an endearing way. Her sincere and cerebral demeanor, and that elegant pearl necklace , demeanor really struck a chord with faithful viewers, who rooted her on as she continued to compete. Additionally, when things were all over, she sent a sweet message to her fans.

Thankfully, viewing audiences haven’t seen the last of her, either. She’ll eventually make her way to the Tournament of Champions, where she’ll face off with other formidable players. One would imagine that she’s already preparing herself for what’s to come. Ultimately though, I think fans would be most intrigued to see her go up against the likes of Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio. Such a competition would surely be intense, and I, for one, honestly can’t predict a winner there.

Let’s hope that the group does indeed get to compete together at some point in the future. The game itself would be a joy, but I’d definitely love to see some fun trash talk ahead of, and even after, it takes place.