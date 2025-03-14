One Doctor Odyssey Star Didn’t Get Much Time With Angela Bassett In Upcoming 9-1-1 Crossover, And I Love How The Cast Roasts Him For It

Minor spoilers ahead for Doctor Odyssey’s March 13 episode. The series is available to stream with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

Since resuming its premiere season, Doctor Odyssey’s medical team has saved the cruise ship from sharks, killer whales, a power outage that stranded them and currents trying to drive them into a reef, but don’t think the Ryan Murphy series is taking its foot off the gas now. Following the hilariously titled “Shark Attack! Part 2: Orcas!,” Doctor Odyssey will next cross over with its predecessor on the 2025 TV schedule, 9-1-1, and it turns out one cast member didn’t get as much time with guest star Angela Bassett as he’d have liked.

Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson and Sean Teale opened up about what it was like to have Angela Bassett guest star on Doctor Odyssey in the episode that’s scheduled to air March 20. Teale, who plays Tristan Silva, couldn’t reveal much about the plot of “Casino Week,” but wherever his story takes him, it apparently didn’t allow too much interaction between Tristan and Athena Grant. Teale told Collider:

Without giving too much away, I had the unenviable position of not crossing paths with her too much. I would have loved to welcome her on the show. We had some moments. Actually, outside of filming, I loved speaking with her. She’s fabulous and brilliant. We had briefly done something before together, a very, very long time ago.

At least it sounds like the actor got to reconnect with Angela Bassett off camera. Sean Teale didn’t say what the project was that they’d done together, but they do share a credit on the 2015 movie Survivor, so perhaps this is their 10-year reunion?

Either way, Joshua Jackson — who channels his inner Pacey as Dr. Max Bankman — and Don Johnson (aka Capt. Massey) raved over getting to work with the two-time Oscar nominee, with Jackson saying he was happy to follow Angela Bassett’s lead. Johnson, meanwhile, called her “the real deal.” Neither had much sympathy for Sean Teale, though, as they roasted him for missing out. The actors' conversation continued:

Teale: Tristan, to some degree, is handling a series of other crises whilst our heroes are handling her. Sadly, it was not as much time with Angela as I would like.

Tristan, to some degree, is handling a series of other crises whilst our heroes are handling her. Sadly, it was not as much time with Angela as I would like. Jackson: That was by design.

That was by design. Johnson: She asked for that.

I love this kind of ribbing between the Doctor Odyssey stars, because you’d hope the set of such a sensational show with often-unrealistic medical emergencies would be pretty fun. I’m going to assume that Angela Bassett did not actually request to be kept away from Sean Teale, so it’s funny to me that Don Johnson and Joshua Jackson are kicking him while he’s down.

Maybe Joshua Jackson is throwing a few jabs on behalf of Max, after the March 13 episode suggested that things might be heating up between Tristan and Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo), while Max has seemingly been saying all the wrong things since she told them of her pregnancy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll see how it all plays out soon enough, with the 9-1-1 airing at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, March 20, on ABC before Angela Bassett’s crossover on Doctor Odyssey at 9 p.m. ET.