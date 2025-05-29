Doctor Odyssey’s Joshua Jackson Responded To John Oliver’s Demand For The ABC Show’s Renewal, And Now I Want Season 2 More Than Ever

Perhaps ABC needs to change the title of Doctor Odyssey to Doctor Hot Boat. It seems like the move to make, as we wait to see if the 2025 TV schedule series starring Joshua Jackson will officially be renewed or cancelled. But that’s not the reason I suggest that title change for the freshman new medical dramedy.

You can thank HBO’s John Oliver for that, as he suggested that alternate title while agreeing that Doctor Odyssey’s Season 2 limbo is rather ridiculous. As someone who’s never seen an episode, his plea to see the show renewed on premise alone has me right there with him.

Joshua Jackson Couldn’t Be Happier With John Oliver’s Doctor Odyssey Wishes

During THR ’s red carpet interview at the premiere of Karate Kid: Legends, the legendary heartthrob of Dawson’s Creek was extremely gracious for the vote of confidence given to his current television gig. Thanks to a segment on the May 18 episode of Last Week Tonight, viewers were given bookending segments that touted the virtues of ABC’s Ryan Murphy series.

Here’s what Jackson had to say, in reaction to that moment:

If I was more proficient on Instagram, I would have plastered that everywhere. Should probably still do that. Whether they pick us up or not, I kind of feel like my career can end now. … I got the John Oliver shout out. What more do I need from that experience?

What more could one want? How an official renewal announcement, which would ease my colleague's Doctor Odyssey concerns ? As many who follow TV will tell you, the lack of renewal action for a first-year show can cause anxiety about one’s favorite characters. Joshua Jackson's latest show certainly has left people talking after providing one of ABC’s upsetting season finales .

Disney Plus + Hulu + Max: $29.97 $16.99 A Month

In one convenient package, you can see John Oliver shouting the truth and Joshua Jackson saving lives. That's thanks to the Disney+/Hulu/Max Bundle offering all three streaming libraries, for one conveniently low cost. So yes, there is a way to keep up with current events, while following Doctor Odyssey's twists and turns for yourself.

But that’s all the more appropriate at this point, as even John Oliver has me invested in this matter. And that’s whether the Hulu subscription mainstay changes its name to Doctor Hot Boat, or not.

(Image credit: HBO)

After John Oliver’s Impassioned Plea For Doctor Odyssey, I Think I Need To Start Watching

As a regular viewer of Last Week Tonight, I’m always happy to see troubling politics of the day mixed in with pop culture-based comedy. So while the title on the video I’m about to show you points towards a serious topic, fear not. As you’ll see in the bookending segments, Mr. Oliver and his writers are passionate about Doctor Odyssey. The first shout out starts at the 0:56-minute mark, while the second starts at the 28-minute mark. Take a look:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trump & The Press: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - YouTube Watch On

Whoo boy! And here I thought those random 9-1-1 clips I run into on social media were wild. Then again, as 9-1-1 crossed over with Doctor Odyssey , I guess I should have known Joshua Jackson’s adventures were going to have some pretty extreme cases.

The point still remains: if I’d known Doctor Odyssey went this nutty and featured Joshua Jackson looking dreamy in uniform, I’d have probably made more room on my viewing schedule as it aired in real time. The past is in the past, though, as it’s time for us all to move into a future that'll hopefully offer John Oliver a Season 2 guest spot.

So if you support Joshua Jackson, Mr. Oliver, and shows that work on the basic premise of “what if sick, but boat?”, the time to act is now. All 18 episodes of Doctor Odyssey Season 1 are now available to stream on Hulu, which means you have between now and Last Week Tonight’s June 8 return to boost those ratings. The fate of John Oliver’s sanity may depend on you, at least partially.