How Doctor Odyssey’s High-Seas Emergencies Were Just Debunked By Real-Life Cruise Medical Expert
Wait, so how often DO passengers get poisoned by buffet shrimp?
ABC is juggling two medical dramas on Thursday nights, with Doctor Odyssey pushing Grey’s Anatomy back an hour on the 2024 TV schedule to dive into the eccentric emergencies that occur on the high seas. There’s a pretty big difference, however, between Ellen Pompeo’s medical drama — which goes to lengths to portray medicine in a realistic sense — and Joshua Jackson’s new show from Ryan Murphy, which… doesn’t. So just how often do cruise ships really see the wild maladies plaguing The Odyssey’s passengers? A real-life cruise medical expert has spoken about just that.
So far on Doctor Odyssey’s premiere season — which stars Joshua Jackson giving Dawson’s Creek vibes as Dr. Max Bankman — we’ve seen copper poisoning from ingesting raw organ meat, a collapsed lung from an acupuncture session gone wrong and an appendectomy in a hurricane. Frankly it’s enough to make the bravest of travelers stay tethered to dry land and close to a fully equipped ER. Liz Baugh, lead medical consultant for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, however, assured USA TODAY the kinds of emergencies depicted on the show are rare:
Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story, right? That philosophy works better on fictional series like Doctor Odyssey than it does on some of Ryan Murphy’s other creations that are based on real events — like American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez and Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Stretching the truth too far in those cases has broken the faith of some Murphy apologists.
In one notable example from Doctor Odyssey’s premiere, Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) tells Dr. Bankman that a passenger gets iodine poisoning from eating too much shrimp at the buffet at least once every trip. Liz Baugh debunked that myth, saying:
What’s more common, according to the consultant, is seasickness, bladder infections, or illnesses involving the ear, nose or throat. Cruise lines also take steps to head off many negative situations by encouraging passengers to bring plenty of the medications they will need.
As ridiculous and unrealistic as some of the situations on Doctor Odyssey are, it’s fun to see the show channeling the cruise ship crisis of fellow Ryan Murphy project and Thursday night sister series 9-1-1.
If you’d like to catch up on all the high-seas hijinks, episodes of Doctor Odyssey are available to stream with a Hulu subscription, and be sure to tune in for new episodes at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.