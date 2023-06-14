Outlander EP Gives The Perfect Answer For Why Fans Won't Be Seeing One Of The Books' Raciest Scenes In Season 7

There are plenty of reasons why Outlander fans enjoy the beloved historical series (and the books that they’re based on). The show has plenty of action, adventure, family drama, intriguing characters, and just enough fantasy to make everything even wilder, but, we also adore that this is a story with some of TV’s sexiest romantic moments . Unfortunately, we now know that the upcoming Outlander Season 7 won’t bring fans one of the books’ raciest scenes, and the executive producer gave us the perfect answer for why it’s not happening.

What Did Outlander’s EP Say About Not Including One Super Racy Book Scene In Season 7?

One aspect of the books that’s always been present (no matter how rough things have gotten for Claire and Jamie), is their, shall we say, fiery passion for each other, with some of Outlander ’s best episodes including the show’s best sexytimes. However, executive producer Maril Davis recently confirmed to TVLine that a scene from book seven, An Echo in the Bone, which involves…OK, I’m an adult, and you’re an adult, so I’m just gonna say it: mutual masturbation, simply won’t be included, and gave the best reason why:

Some of it was a location thing. You know, in the book, it’s a little — and I love the books — but it was hard to imagine that scene being pulled off. And if you see our sets for [setting redacted because it’s a spoiler]… it’s just not a possibility. That wasn’t happening.

LOL. Listen, you guys, I don’t even know if Davis did that on purpose, or if her mind was just in that place because of the nature of the scene in question, but did you catch what she said? They couldn’t figure out how a scene where Jamie and Claire watch one another self-bang would be “pulled off.” Get it? Of course you get it! We’re all adults! HA!

For those who haven’t read the novel in question (or at least haven’t laid their eyes on it in many years), let’s give you a little rundown of what happens, shall we? Alright, so our dear Claire and Jamie find themselves in a very private walled garden. Mrs. Fraser is feeling frisky, and her husband would like to indulge her, but not only is he not quite, um, up to the task yet, he also seems to feel as though the setting isn’t private enough, and tells her to withdraw her hands and keep them to herself.

The ever saucy Claire complies in the naughtiest way possible, and eventually stops to ask that Jamie do the same. He’s completely shocked at first, but eventually relents, leading to…well, exactly what you expect it to!

If we include the new season, the romantic drama has now had to adapt roughly 7,000 pages of Diana Gabaldon’s work for the small screen. Naturally, this means that many things have had to be condensed, otherwise changed, or left out completely, and there are likely many reasons for each of those alterations as they prep each season.

While the series has been known for its sex scenes, they can be hard (I’ll stop now; promise) to coordinate and frequently require the actors to deal with some personal struggles to get them done. So, it makes sense that, if the set was already causing complications, they would ditch this particular sexytime.

Of course, if you’re dying to have the Frasers mutually enjoyable outdoor romp in your life, there’s always the book.