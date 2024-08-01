The 32 Oz Characters That Appeared In The Most Episodes

Oz never won an Emmy for best series or any other major awards, but its cast of inmates, prison staff, and other fourth-wall-breaking characters were more than deserving of any and all praise received during the HBO show’s six-season run. And while series creator Tom Fontana had a habit of killing off many of those beloved personalities without a moment’s notice, there were several dozen that were around for a long time.

Here are 32 Oz characters that appeared in the most episodes.

Warden Leo Glynn - 56 Episodes

Oswald State Penitentiary, or Oswald State Correctional Facility, as it’s known in later seasons, warden Leo Glynn (Ernie Hudson) appeared in all 56 episodes of Oz, and was a major player in just about every single one of those installments. Though other characters had more to do, Glynn’s longevity and ability to survive scandal should be marveled.

Vern Schillinger - 56 Episodes

Prisoner #92S110, Vern Schillinger (J.K. Simmons) was undoubtedly one of the most terrifying characters on Oz. The head of the prison’s Aryan Brotherhood chapter, this unapologetic neo-Nazi took great pleasure in making life miserable for his fellow inmates, with a particular amount of attention pointed towards one cellmate in particular throughout his 56-episode run.

Tobias Beecher - 56 Episodes

Prisoner #97B412, Tobias Beecher (Lee Tergesen) was one of the only main characters to survive Oz and appeared in all 56 episodes. However, Beecher didn’t leave unscathed, as the prison system turned him from a man convicted of vehicular manslaughter serving 15 years to one of the most unhinged inmates in the “Emerald City.”

Ryan O’Reily - 56 Episodes

Before Dean Winters was showing up as part of the Law & Order: SVU cast or portraying “Mayhem” in those Allstate commercials, he took on the role of Ryan O’Reily, aka Prisoner #97P904, in every episode of Oz. Sentenced to life in prison, O’Reily did everything he could to make life enjoyable for himself and painful for everyone else, which didn’t always work out for the inmate.

Bob Redabow - 56 Episodes

Prisoner #65R814, Bob Redabow (George Morfogen) was the oldest inmate living in Emerald City as well as one of the few prisoners to survive all six seasons of Oz. One of the few inmates who could navigate from group to group without facing any serious repercussions, Redabow was essentially the prison’s grandfather figure with all kinds of quirks and odd behaviors.

Tim McManus - 55 Episodes

Portrayed by Terry Kinney, Tim McManus was the mastermind behind the Emerald City project and a pivotal figure throughout all six seasons of Oz. However, McManus wasn’t around for the entire series as he was absent from an episode about halfway through the show’s run.

Sister Peter Marie Reimondo - 55 Episodes

Sister Peter Marie Reimondo, portrayed by Oscar-winner Rita Moreno, was a no-nonsense yet compassionate Catholic nun who provided emotional and spiritual support for inmates and prison staff alike. Appearing in all but one episode – the Oz Season 1 finale – Sister Pete was instrumental in the show’s progress and major storylines.

Augustus Hill - 55 Episodes

Prisoner #95H522, Augustus Hill (Harold Perrineau) was a prisoner serving life for second-degree murder and drug possession who also acted as the series’ narrator. At the beginning and end of nearly every episode, HIll’s narrator would set up the story, offer commentary, and play with the audience in extravagant and unforgettable ways.

Kareem Said - 51 Episodes

Prisoner #97S444, Kareem Said (Eamonn Walker) was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison for committing arson and second-degree murder, a sentence that ended up being for life by the time it was said and done. A key figure in several of the show’s biggest storylines, Said appeared in 51 of 56 episodes, putting him near the top of the list.

Poet - 49 Episodes

Prisoner #96J352, Arnold “Poet” Jackson, portrayed by the late Craig “Mums” Grant , was actually released from prison and given a second chance at life partway through his 16-year sentence for attempted murder. However, the former drug user with a knack for the written word and slam poetry didn’t make it long in the outside world before he was back in Emerald City as Prisoner #98J448, appearing in 49 episodes overall.

Zahir Arif - 48 Episodes

Prisoner #97A622, Zahir Arif (Granville Adams) was one of Kareem Said’s most faithful Muslim followers throughout Oz and had a reputation of being one of the show’s most peaceful and cool-headed inmates. A major player in all six seasons, Arif showed up in 48 episodes.

Agamemnon Busmalis - 47 Episodes

Introduced in Oz Season 2, Agamemnon Busmalis (Tom Mardirosian), aka Prisoner #98B242, was one of the strangest and most interesting inmates living in Emerald City. Given the nickname “The Mole” because of his expertise in breaking and entering, Busmalis was around for all but a few episodes.

Miguel Alvarez - 47 Episodes

Miguel Alvarez (Kirk Acevedo), or Prisoner #97A413, appeared in a total of 47 episodes by the time everything was said and done in Oz. At times evil, vindictive, and scheming while at others moral and sympathetic, Alvarez was one of the most interesting and well-written characters to call Em City home.

Father Ray Mukada - 46 Episodes

Portrayed by BD Wong, Father Ray Mukada was a key member of the prison staff in Oz, providing emotional and spiritual assistance for anyone who asked. However, he was prone to lose it from time to time and get wrapped up in storylines that went against his religious background.

Chucky Pancamo - 46 Episodes

Chucky Pancamo (Chuck Zito), aka Prisoner #97P468, was one of the most physically intimidating prisoners on Oz and also one of the most present members of the “Wiseguys” mafia-adjacent group. From his introduction in Season 2 and until the series finale, Pancamo was a tough-as-nails character.

Officer Joseph Mineo - 46 Episodes

Though you probably don’t remember him, Officer Joseph Mineo (Philip V. Scozzarella) appeared in 46 episodes of Oz, though mostly in the background. Still, Mineo managed to survive to see the series through when so many others met their maker.

Cyril O’Reily - 45 Episodes

Cyril O’Reily (Scott William Winters), better known as Prisoner #98P284, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder which was ordered by his brother, Ryan. Mentally handicapped after being injured in a fight, Cyril was largely seen as a more sympathetic character on Oz and was featured in 45 episodes.

Chico Guerra - 40 Episodes

Prisoner #96G522, Chico Guerra (Otto Sanchez) was a somewhat integral prisoner throughout all but the first season of Oz. A member of the Latinos group in Emerald City, Chico was always up to some scheme, oftentimes involving Miguel Alvarez.

Officer Sean Murphy - 38 Episodes

Officer Sean Murphy (Robert Clohessy) was the head of security in Emerald City and one of the most honest and virtuous characters featured throughout the series. Appearing in 38 episodes, Murphy was someone well-liked by all in the prison.

Chris Keller - 37 Episodes

When it comes to unhinged Oz characters, few come close to Chris Keller (Christopher Meloni). Introduced as Prisoner #98K514 partway through the show’s second season, Keller was the devil incarnate, especially during his tense relationship with Tobias Beecher. And talk about a kill-count, Keller played a role in nearly two dozen deaths.

James Robson - 36 Episodes

Prisoner #97R492, James Robson (R.E. Rodgers) earned a trip to Oswald State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder and being sentenced to 25-to-life. A key figure in Vern Schillinger’s Aryan Brotherhood group outside of Emerald City, Robson did a lot of the dirty work and had crazy survival instincts, which led to some wild situations throughout the 36 episodes in which he appeared.

Officer Claire Howell - 35 Episodes

Officer Claire Howell (Kristin Rohde) was one of the most predatory characters featured in all of Oz, which is saying something. Featured in 35 episodes, Howell preyed on prisoners like Ryan O’Reilly, Chris Keller, and others and forced them to fulfill her needs and insatiable appetite. Oh, and she was incredibly violent.

Officer Len Lopresti - 33 Episodes

Officer Len Lopresti (Carl DiMaggio) was one of the meaner, more violent, and more racist prison guards featured throughout Oz. Though he appeared in 33 episodes, a lot of the time he was only spotted in the background or watching over death row inmates.

Jaz Hoyt - 33 Episodes

Portrayed by Biohazard frontman Evan Seinfeld, Jaz Hoyt, Prisoner #98H432, was a key member of the biker gang set up in Oswald and played a role in some of the bigger storylines throughout his stay. He pretty much appeared in every episode from the time of his Season 2 debut until the series finale some years later.

Simon Adebisi - 32 Episodes

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje portrayed Simon Adebisi, Prisoner #93A234, throughout the first four seasons of Oz, appearing in a total of 32 episodes. A ruthless prisoner who played a major role in the prison’s drug trade and more senseless acts of violence, Adebisi was also one of the most unhinged and unforgettable characters from the series.

Governor James Devlin - 27 Episodes

Governor James Devlin (Zeljko Ivanek) is in the running for biggest prick in Oz as the self-serving politician stopped at nothing to make himself look better by making everyone else do the hard part. Featured in all six seasons, Devlin was a thorn in the side of prison staff, especially Warden Leo Glynn.

Timmy Kirk - 28 Episodes

Prisoner #96K423, Timmy Kirk (Sean Dugan) was a key part of the Irish gang established in Oswald State Penitentiary and popped up in a total of 28 episodes before it was all said and done. And spoiler alert, but Kirk was killed off in electric fashion, quite literally, in the show’s sixth and final season.

Enrique Morales - 26 Episodes

An actor who may have forgotten was on Oz , David Zayas portrayed Enrique Morales in a total of 26 episodes. Prisoner #00M871, Morales came to Em City in the show’s fourth season and made an impact on the power dynamic by forming an alliance with Chuck Pancamo. That wouldn’t last long though…

Burr Redding - 23 Episodes

Burr Redding (Anthony Chisholm), Prisoner #01R289, showed up at the end of Oz Season 4 and made an immediate impact in Emerald City. The stepfather of Augustus Hill, Redding quickly took over the Homeboys gang following the death of its former leader, Simon Adebisi, and made the outfit one of the toughest in the prison. In his 23 episodes, Redding made friends, enemies, and a series of decisions that led to major events later on.

Kenny Wangler - 23 Episodes

Kenny “Bricks” Wangler (J.D. Williams), aka Prisoner #97W566, became the youngest inmate living within the confines of Emerald City after being convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison at the age of 16. A major player in the show’s first four seasons, Wangler was one of Simon Adebisi’s key allies as well as someone who would do anything asked of him for his crew. Williams would end up playing one of the most-used characters on The Wire several years later.

Officer Diane Wittlesey - 23 Episodes

Before Edie Falco went on to star in The Sopranos, she played Officer Diane Whittlesey in the early seasons of Oz. One of the highest-ranking prison guards in Oswarld, Whittlesey often spent her time in Emerald City where she was firm but fair with inmates and prison staff alike. All in all, Falco showed up in 23 episodes of Oz before her character went to England on vacation and fell in love with a Royal Guardsman, much to the chagrin of on-again, off-again love interest Tim McManus.

Omar White - 22 Episodes

Portrayed by Michael Wright, Omar White, Prisoner #01W711 was one of the wildest and most unpredictable inmates to ever enter the walls of Oswald State Penitentiary. Introduced in the final episodes of Season 4, White remained a key figure in and around Emerald City for the remaining years of the show, appearing in a total of 22 episodes. If there was a major storyline in the final three seasons, White was involved someway or somehow and for better or worse.