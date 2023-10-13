Parks And Rec's 'Treat Yo Self' Episode Is Turning 12. Why It Still Holds Up As My Favorite

Parks and Recreation is arguably one of the best workplace sitcoms of all time, largely thanks to the hilarious writing and talented ensemble cast. With seven seasons of genuinely hilarious episodes, it can be hard for fans to pick a favorite episode. I, however, don’t have that problem because I know without a doubt that my fave is “Pawnee Rangers,” more commonly known to fans as the ep that gave us the iconic “Treat Yo Self” plot.

The episode, which aired during Season 4 of the NBC sitcom, turns 12 on October 13, and while some sitcom episodes don't always age well, I’m happy to report that this isn’t one of them. In fact, I still love this 22-minute block as much as I did the first time I watched it.

(Image credit: NBC/Peacock)

The ‘Treat Yo Self’ Plot Is Still My Life Motto

Obviously, one of the reasons “Pawnee Rangers” is my favorite is because of the “Treat Yo Self” B-plot, which centers on Donna (Retta) and Tom (Aziz Ansari) as they embark on their annual “Treat Yo Self” shopping extravaganza, where they feel free to buy and do whatever they want without an iota of guilt. Despite not always seeing eye to eye with the more practical Ben (Adam Scott), the duo invites him along on their trip in the hopes of cheering him up. As the episode progresses and Ben fails to relax, Donna and Tom realize that treating yourself might look different for Ben. In the end, they encourage him to find his own way to enjoy something without guilt, which leads to him purchasing a movie-quality Batman costume. Naturally.

As someone who tended to be a bit more practical with my own money and time, this episode gave me a new lease on life. Why shouldn’t we enjoy the finer things that life has to offer? And who says treating yourself has to include spa days and shopping sprees? Maybe the world would be a better place if we all indulged in our childlike whims and bought movie character costumes. I know my life has definitely gotten better now that I allow myself to buy a frivolous stuffed animal or random trinket while out adulting.

“Treat Yo Self” day isn’t just about spending money frivolously, of course; it’s about putting yourself and your needs first every once in a while. A lesson I think we humans all can agree on (though my bank account might disagree). And really, the best part of the "Treat Yo Self" motto may very well be that it continues popping up again and again in later Parks and Recreation episodes.

(Image credit: NBC/Peacock)

The Main Story Plot Is Still Incredibly Timely And Relevant

“Pawnee Rangers” usually gets hailed by fans as one of the best Parks and Recreation episodes because of the “Treat Yo Self” plot, but it’s actually not the main narrative thrust. That honor falls upon Leslie (Amy Poehler) and her quest to make sure her newly founded girls-only wilderness group, Pawnee Goddess, is better than Ron’s (Nick Offerman) all-boys Pawnee Rangers. Of course, things don’t go quite as planned as Leslie realizes that in excluding the Pawnee Rangers from the Pawnee Goddess camping fun, she’s no better than the latter group.

On the surface, the episode is just another example of Leslie and Ron’s silly rivalry and their different approaches in life, but it also holds a deeper weight when one considers the real-life Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts organizations who have had to adjust their all-boy, all-girl membership guidelines. The episode may not have set out to champion inclusive wilderness groups, but that’s definitely the message that has stuck with me over the years.

All the plots in the “Pawnee Rangers” episode are all about finding ways to make yourself happy. There’s no right or wrong way to go about it — some people enjoy spa days, others want to buy Batman costumes, and some actually want to spend a day in the wilderness. What matters is that no one should feel guilty or judged for doing things that they love. Especially if those things one enjoys might be different from the traditional masculine and feminine hobby ideologies.

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available to stream with an active Peacock subscription. If you want to rewatch “Pawnee Rangers” to celebrate its 12-year anniversary, head straight to Season 4, Episode 4. And keep an eye on our 2023 TV schedule; you never know where the Parks and Rec cast are reuniting next!