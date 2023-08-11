Parks And Rec Icon Li’l Sebastian Joins The Comedy’s Cast On The Picket Lines, And Aubrey Plaza Is Totally Channeling April Ludgate

The 2023 WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike are in full swing, with many big stars pulling up to show their support on the picket lines. There have been many cast reunions, including the former Shameless stars who walked the lines together, and a pair of Chicago P.D. actors who joined forces to strike for the cause. Now, the cast members of Parks and Recreation are picketing together, and even brought their own Li’l Sebastian miniature horse to help with the fight. Aubrey Plaza joined her former castmates as well, channeling all of her April Ludgate energy.

The Parks and Rec cast went all-out on the picket lines, truly getting into the Pawnee spirit while fighting for a better contract for the actors and the writers of the entertainment industry. Many main cast members showed up to join the cause, including Adam Scott, Retta, Nick Offerman, and Jim O’Heir, to name a few. Susan Yeagley, who played recurring character Jessica Wicks for many episodes throughout the run, posted a compilation of photos from the day. You can see her Instagram post below:

In the show, the citizens of the fictional town of Pawnee have a bizarre obsession with a miniature horse named Li’l Sebastian, which is referenced throughout the series. One of Parks and Rec’s most memorable and beloved episodes is when the horse passes away, and the town comes together to hold an emotional funeral. Adam Scott’s Ben is an outsider, and is utterly bewildered by the whole thing. Hopefully, Scott learned to love the horse while picketing alongside the animal. Parks and Rec fans know how meaningful it is to have Li’l Sebastian supporting the movement.

Aubrey Plaza, who got her start on the popular NBC sitcom, also joined her former co-stars. She truly got into the spirit, as the sign she held was totally in line with her character, April. Her sign read “Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP,” which is a reference to April’s hatred for Rashida Jones’ Ann character throughout the show. The AMPTP is the negotiation body of major studios who are joining forces opposite the WGA and SAG. She posted a photo of herself posing with the sign alongside show co-creator Michael Schur and Li'l Sebastian. You can see the picture from her Instagram story below:

(Image credit: Aubrey Plaza's Instagram Story)

Seeing well-loved television stars like the Parks and Rec cast on the picket lines is incredibly important for the movement. It gives visibility to the strikes, and high-profile supporters provide meaningful voices when it comes to support from the public. On the show, the members of the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department unite for causes they believe in and build a better future for their small town. It seems so apropos that the cast would unite for a cause that is affecting their community in real life.

You can revisit the widely adored sitcom now, as all seasons of Parks and Recreation are streaming now with a Peacock subscription.