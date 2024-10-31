Pat Sajak Says He Was Worried He Died When He Saw He Was Trending, Turns Out He’s Fine

Trending publicly isn’t for the faint of heart, especially these days. The reasons why, as we all know, can be for anything, good, bad, or somewhere in between. So, when Pat Sajak, the former host of Wheel of Fortune, one of the best game shows of all time, saw he was trending online, he added a fun and cheeky response to the mix while enjoying the World Series.

If you’ve been keeping up with the World Series as it airs 2024 TV Schedule, you may have caught the 78-year-old sitting behind home plate last night during Game 5 rooting for the Dodgers. Many people did, in fact, take note of the game show icon, and he ended up trending because of it.

So, after the retired Wheel of Fortune host saw he was trending, he shared this amusing post on his X (Twitter) account, reassuring himself all was okay:

Noticed I was trending. Thought I had passed away. Turns out I’m fine.October 31, 2024

The retiree still has his finger on the pulse, and I think we can all sigh a collective breath of relief while laughing over this hilarious response.

For context, Sajak was trending because a lot of viewers noticed that he was at Game 5 of the World Series sitting behind home plate. When fans spotted him, they took to social media to excitedly point it out, as you can see below:

I can understand their excitement. He was on television most weekdays for decades, so not watching him on the daily has been an adjustment. However, it was lovely to see him enjoying his retirement and the Dodgers.

Sajak passed the Wheel of Fortune torch to Ryan Seacrest after the 41st season to spend more time with his family.

Seacrest started this fall and, he’s been doing well picking up where Sajak left off. As the show has continued, he has gotten even better at the job, and with the former American Idol host enjoying his newest gig, the classic hit doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Before Sajak left his post, both he and his longtime co-star, Vanna White, shared some helpful advice with Seacrest to bring Wheel of Fortune into its next life. And ahead of his final show, Sajak shared his thoughts and reflections on retirement and what he hoped the future may hold for him. Watching the World Series behind home plate, and trending because of it, isn’t a bad place to be at all in his first fall post Wheel of Fortune.

Hopefully, the show continues toward success sans Sajak. I think that it will since it is a pillar of network television, game show royalty, and Vanna White is still around. As for Sajak, I hope he’s enjoying retirement, the Dodgers win and his trending status.

If you’d like to watch the newest season of Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest, you can do so on weeknights at 7 PM on NBC. For those wanting to watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, you can stream it with a Hulu Subscription.