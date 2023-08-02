Paul Reubens Movies And TV Shows: What To Watch To Celebrate The Pee-Wee Herman Actor's Life And Career

We have declared the word of the day to be two words: Paul Reubens. The actor, who was best known for creating the iconic character, Pee-wee Herman, and portraying him in multiple titles, passed away at the age of 70 after a private, years-long battle with cancer.

Of course, the Emmy-nominated comedian entertained millions with various other great performances outside of his years as Pee-wee, and we will cover all the best in our following list of Paul Reubens movies and TV shows fans can now stream online in his honor. But first, let’s start with some of the best starring our favorite man-child.

Pee-Wee's Playhouse (1986-1991)

A childish grown-up (Reubens), his friends and neighbors, and his sentient belongings go on many fun, wacky, and even informative adventures — sometimes without ever leaving the house.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Reubens first debuted his iconic character in the late ‘70s as part of improvisational comedy group, The Groundlings (which he recalled to Jimmy Fallon), but he became a household name by introducing viewers of all ages into his household on Pee-wee’s Playhouse — the Emmy-winning children’s program that also featured acclaimed actors like Laurence Fishburne and S. Epatha Merkerson in recurring roles.

Buy Pee-wee's Playhouse on Amazon.

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

When his bike is suddenly stolen, Pee-wee travels across the country, committed to retrieving it at all costs, running into some bizarre situations and meeting some interesting new friends along the way.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: While Reubens’ first feature film appearance as Pee-wee was in 1980’s Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, the first film to put him in the spotlight was the highly imaginative and thoroughly hilarious road movie, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure — not only one of the best Tim Burton movies, but the acclaimed visionary director’s feature-length debut that was also co-written by Reubens with Michael Varhol and his Groundlings teammate and SNL legend, Phil Hartman.

Rent or buy Pee-wee's Big Adventure on Amazon.

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

After taking up a new life as a farmer, Pee-wee suddenly finds his land occupied by a traveling circus, whose trapeze artist (Italian actor Valeria Golino in her first starring role in an American film) catches his attention.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Pee-wee returned to the big screen in a follow-up to Big Adventure, called Big Top Pee-wee, that allows Reubens to broaden his scope as a performer. It was directed by Grease helmer Randal Kleiser and also, once again, penned by Reubens with Pee-wee’s Playhouse writer George McGrath.

Stream Big Top Pee-wee on Paramount+.

Stream Big Top Pee-wee on Amazon Prime.

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday (2016)

A chance meeting with a cool drifter (Joe Manganiello) inspires Pee-wee to leave his quaint hometown and go on a much-needed vacation.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Reubens teamed up with director John Lee (co-creator of Adult Swim’s Wonder Showzen), co-writer Paul Rust (creator of Netflix’s Love), and producer Judd Apatow (I’m sure you’re familiar) for the Netflix original comedy, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, which was Reuben’s first feature-length appearance in the title role in nearly three decades, and also the last.

Stream Pee-wee's Big Holiday on Netflix.

Batman Returns (1992)

Millionaire Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton, in one of his best movies) dons the cape and cowl once again to save Gotham from a bird-like sewer-dweller (Danny DeVito), while struggling to decided if he has found a friend or foe in a woman dressed as a cat (Michelle Pfieffer).

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Reubens and (in a fun Easter egg) his Pee-wee’s Big Adventure co-star, Diane Salinger, re-teamed with Burton to play the disavowing parents of one of the most iconic iterations of the Penguin in the cold open for the filmmaker’s second live-action Batman movie, Batman Returns.

Stream Batman Returns on Max.

Rent or buy Batman Returns on Amazon.

Gotham (2016-2017)

As Detective Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie, who also played Batman in the animated movie, Batman: Year One) struggles to be force for justice in his new corrupt, crime-ridden home, a wealthy, orphaned boy (David Mazouz) aspires toward the same goal to avenge his murdered parents.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Batman Returns was not the only time Reubens played the Penguin’s dad, as he would also appear alongside the Gotham cast for three episodes between Seasons 2 and 3 as Elijah Van Dahl — the wealthy, long-lost, and actually accepting fatter of Robin Lord Taylor’s version of Oswald Cobblepot on the hit Fox series set during Bruce Wayne’s youth.

Stream Gotham on Max.

Buy Gotham on Amazon.

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow (2018-2019)

A time-traveling loner (Arthur Darvill) puts together a team of costumed vigilantes and highly skilled criminals in order to prevent a cataclysmic threat.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Gotham is not the only great DC TV show which Reubens has appeared on, as he also had a recurring role alongside DC's Legends Of Tomorrow cast as the voice of Dybbuk — a malevolent, possessive spirit that inhabits a doll to terrorize the titular crew of this Arrowverse favorite.

Stream DC's Legends Of Tomorrow on Netflix.

Buy DC's Legends Of Tomorrow on Amazon.

Mystery Men (1999)

When their city’s most trusted superhero (Greg Kinnear) goes missing, it is up to a team of obscure, wannabe vigilantes (William H. Macy, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, and more) to save the day from a recently released, eccentric criminal mastermind (Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush).

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Reubens also got to play a superhero once in the hilarious, underrated comic book movie, Mystery Men, in the very bizarre role of The Spleen, who has been cursed since his youth with the ability to expel a silent, but deadly gas out his… well, you can probably figure that out.

Stream Mystery Men on Peacock.

Rent or buy Mystery Men on Amazon.

Flight Of The Navigator (1986)

After waking up to discover that he has been missing for eight years, but without having aged a day, a 12-year-old boy (Joey Cramer) tries to figure out the answer to his absence, leading him to go on an unforgettable adventure.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Before Randal Kleiser directed Reubens in Big Top Pee-wee, the two worked together on Disney’s classic sci-fi flick, Flight of the Navigator, which features the actor as the voice of Max — the alien AI which powers that spacecraft that the young central character discovers he has been programmed to pilot.

Stream Flight Of The Navigator on Disney+.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

A high school cheerleader (Kristy Swanson) discovers that she is destined to protect the human race from evil, undead bloodsuckers.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: When not playing Pee-wee, Reubens has rarely been opposed to letting out his bad side, such as with his memorably off-the-wall performance in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie cast as Amilyn — a fanged, punk rocker villain whom the actor would reprise with a What We Do in the Shadows cameo in 2019.

Stream Buffy The Vampire Slayer on Max.

Rent or buy Buffy The Vampire Slayer on Amazon.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The most revered figure in a town obsessed with Halloween (Chris Sarandon) finds the more unique celebration he has been searching for in Christmas, but unwittingly lays the groundwork for a season filled with more fear than cheer.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Another one of Reubens’ more menacing characters appears in another one of his collaborations with writer and producer Burton for the stop-motion animated, holiday classic with a spooky twist, The Nightmare Before Christmas, in which the actor voices Lock — one of the mischievous, young trick-r-treaters who conspire to kidnap Santa Claus.

Stream The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+.

Dunston Checks In (1996)

The manager of a luxurious hotel (Jason Alexander — better known as Seinfeld’s George Costanza) fears for his chances of a promotion when he discovers that his sons have befriended an orangutan who has gone on the loose.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Reubens took on one of his funnier antagonistic roles as overly serious animal control officer, Buck LaFarge, in Dunston Checks In — one of the more successful and, sometimes, delightful films released when movies about primates seemed more popular than ever.

Rent or buy Dunston Checks In on Amazon.

Blow (2001)

Failed marijuana dealer George Jung (Johnny Depp) receives a second chance at success in the drug trade by helping Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel establish a market for cocaine in the United States during the 1970s.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: Reubens surprised critics and audiences with his performance in one of the best Johnny Depp movies, Blow, as a coke-addicted hairdresser named Derek Foreal — a character based on one of the real Jung’s business partners, Richard Barile, according to Stagbite.

Rent or buy Blow on Amazon.

Mosaic (2018)

The investigation into the murder of a popular children’s book author and illustrator (Sharon Stone) uncovers a deadly, conspiratorial game.

Why it is one of Paul Reubens’ best: A more recent example of one of Reubens’ darker roles could be seen on writer Ed Solomon and director Steven Soderbergh’s eight-episode, HBO original whodunit, Mosaic — originally released as an interactive experience that allowed the viewer to choose from multiple perspectives — in which the actor played the best friend of Stone’s slain character.

Stream Mosaic on Max.

Buy Mosaic on Amazon.

For many, he will always be Pee-wee Herman, but it is clear from the titles listed above that there were many sides to Paul Reubens. He will be dearly missed.