Penn Badgley Did Seinfeld’s Elaine Dance For Julia Louis-Dreyfus, So Where Is Her Joe Impression?

There are numerous Seinfeld scenes viewers can still recall to this day. However, there is one scene that continues to live on in memes and viral videos – the infamous Elaine dance. Fans can thank the comedic timing of Julia Louis-Dreyfus for making the scene what it was. She may have moved on to many notable TV roles, but the sequence has continued to follow her. There have been multiple fans – famous or not – who’ve imitated the iconic dance. Now, You star Penn Badgley has joined in the fun by doing the Elaine dance for Louis-Dreyfus. And this has me (and probably others) wondering when the comic might do an impression of Badgley's famous character, Joe.

Penn Badgley took the chance to show off his best Elaine moves in front of its originator since the Seinfeld alum was guesting on his podcast Podcrushed. And thankfully, the Netflix star decided to share the meta-moment with fans by posting the funny moment on his TikTok account. Of course, Badgley did his best to impress the multi-Emmy winner, but it was Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ reaction that stole the show. Check out the unexpected duo’s exchange in the hilarious post below:

The leading man proved once again his off-beat humor belongs on a sitcom or mockumentary after You’s fifth and final season airs on Netflix. He captured every Elaine movement with little effort. Of course, the cherry on top was seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ face, as she seemingly came off as annoyed by Badgley’s spot-on moves. The Veep star has probably seen enough impressions to last her a lifetime, but she was definitely a good sport to participate in the Gossip Girl alum’s post.

Like many Seinfeld fans, Penn Badgley has probably seen the iconic scene a million times. The unforgettable jig made waves when the Season 8 episode “The Little Kicks” debuted in 1996. Now, you can see how Badgley's rendition compares to the original version by checking out the clip below:

After watching the original Elaine dance scene and Penn Badgley’s impression, you have to wonder: Where is Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ take on the beloved serial killer? She could totally channel one of Joe’s many viral monologues from the hit Netflix drama. Just imagine the Old Christine alum hiding behind a bookcase or staring stone-cold into a camera. It would be great to see the talented actress channel her inner psychopath in a hilarious video. Maybe if Badgley pops up on the comedic actress’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, at some point, they can collaborate on another social media post. I don't know about you, but I think such a thing could go viral like this current clip has.

In the meantime, you can check out every season of Seinfeld by watching it with an active Netflix subscription. And stay on the streamer to catch up on the first four seasons of You before Penn Badgley’s murderous heartthrob Joe returns for the final season. Fans can also catch Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the critically-maligned You People, which is available on the streamer as well.