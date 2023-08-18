That Time Pepsi Said No To A MacGruber Super Bowl Commercial So Will Forte Just Made One Anyway
Do you think a no is going to stop MacGruber?
Remember that time MacGruber had a Super Bowl commercial? It was all the way back in 2009, and it featured sketch regulars Will Forte and Kristen Wiig, along with the original MacGyver himself Richard Dean Anderson. Some fans loved it. Those out of the loop were mostly confused. Upon further review, it turns out it almost didn’t happen.
Will Forte appeared on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s podcast Fly On The Wall earlier this week (though it was filmed prior to the strike) and the subject of Richard Dean Anderson came up. Carvey has apparently been watching Stargate with his son and asked about Forte working alongside him for the Super Bowl commercial, and apparently there’s a much more complicated story behind it than I realized.
According to Forte, Pepsi originally approached Lorne Michaels and said they’d like to turn one of the recurring sketches into a Super Bowl commercial. The longtime SNL headman went back and said he’d like to do MacGruber, and they said thanks but no thanks. Instead of bailing, however, Michaels and Forte decided to just film the commercials anyway and try to convince Pepsi after they were done. Here’s a portion of his quote…
Forte and company filmed three commercials for the big game. Pepsi liked them enough to move forward with the project, but only one of them ultimately aired during the broadcast. In fact, the company reportedly didn’t decide to air one of them until days before The Super Bowl. The rest of them ultimately ran on Saturday Night Live itself as commercials attached to the show, and they are utterly outrageous. One even features Forte saying Pepsi over and over again with different inflections, sorta like John Malkovich in Being John Malkovich.
In addition to having a Super Bowl commercial, which must be pretty freaking amazing, one of the highlights for Forte was working with Richard Dean Anderson. He said he couldn’t have been nicer and immediately made it clear he was a big fan of the MacGruber sketches and watched them with his 10 year old daughter, which was prefect then but maybe not as much after the movie came out and got way way raunchier. Here’s what he said…
Early in the interview, Carvey and Spade talked about doing research on Forte ahead of the interview (even though they’d all met thanks to SNL), and they said they came across a website describing Forte’s humor as “bizarre.” They saw it as a compliment, and I couldn’t agree more. No one else is like Will Forte, and if you want a reminder of that, check him out in the recently released Strays, which is, of course bizarre.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey