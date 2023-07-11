Piers Morgan Weighs In On BBC Presenter Accused Of Buying Sexually Explicit Photos From Teenager

The BBC finds itself in a precarious position right now due to one of its personalities. Last week, it was reported that one employee purchased sexually explicit photos from a teenager, with the exchanges allegedly starting three years ago. As of this writing, the presenter at the center of the situation has yet to be identified, and the same is true of the seller, who is now a young adult. With that, rumors are currently swirling, and a number of notable talking heads are sharing their opinions on the matter. The latest to do so is Piers Morgan , who didn’t mince words when calling out the network and the person who’s been linked to the misconduct.

This week, Piers Morgan took to Twitter and chastised Tim Davie, the director-general of the British Broadcasting Corporation for reportedly not speaking to the unnamed presenter. Another user responded to the message, arguing that the exec may not be fully aware of the person’s identity and suggested that their name has not been released. Morgan, however, scoffed at the notion in a follow-up tweet and argued that the anonymity is hurting the BBC:

Everyone in UK media knows who it is, including everyone working at the BBC - many of whose other male presenters continue to be wrongly targeted/tarnished on social media as being the person involved. It’s an untenable situation. The presenter should name & defend himself.

The 58-year-old Uncensored host seems to be arguing that because the person’s identity is being withheld, other people are facing unwarranted scrutiny. He further argued his points during a segment on his show, and you can see his comments for yourself in the video down below:

"For the good of his colleagues, the BBC, and his own reputation, it’s time for this presenter to reveal his identity."Piers Morgan calls for the man at the centre of BBC sex scandal to come forward.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/o1ufPLooacJuly 11, 2023 See more

The ex- America’s Got Talent judge has never been one to bite his tongue. After his talk show Piers Morgan Live was cancelled , he threw out some honest thoughts. He specifically claimed that his British opinions are what led to the program’s demise. Of course, his pointed views have also landed him in hot water from time to time. Over the past few years, he’s heavily criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, slamming them for their docuseries , Oprah Winfrey interview and more. His sentiments also put him at odds with some of his Good Morning Britain colleagues. Morgan most notably walked off set during one broadcast and subsequently parted ways with the show.

The polarizing political pundit’s latest round of comments arrive as many seek answers regarding the BBC’s sexual misconduct scandal. As CBS News reports, said individual allegedly paid $45,000 for inappropriate photos of a minor. The person selling the pictures was purportedly 17 when they began offering them. However, the situation took a surprising turn this week, when the BBC apparently received a letter from the lawyer of the young man, who’s now 20. His team claims that his mother, who made the initial allegations, lied and further stated that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” happened between the journalist and their client.

As it stands, the journalist has been suspended by the BBC, and the network was asked to pause its internal investigation as U.K. authorities conduct their own. There’s no indication as to if or when the company will reveal the person who’s facing the allegations. In the meantime though, one gets the feeling that Piers Morgan will continue to call for transparency.