'You're Not Gonna Take Inches Off My D**k, Bro': What Kanye West And Piers Morgan Discussed Before The Rapper Abruptly Exited Their Interview

It’s definitely not uncommon for Kanye West to dominate headlines due to what he does or says. However, what is somewhat rare is for him to participate in a formal interview with a notable media pundit. Apparently, he recently did just that, as it’s been revealed that he and Piers Morgan linked up for a chat. The conversation didn’t exactly go as planned, though, as the rapper supposedly walked out of the interview before it ended. Ahead of that, though, West and Morgan managed to briefly discuss a few topics.

What Was Said During Piers Morgan And Kanye West’s Interview?

Piers Morgan Uncensored was the platform for this particular conversation, which was held remotely and also featured Ye’s collaborator, Sneako. In his monologue, the eponymous host acknowledged his past conversation with the rapper, during which Morgan confronted him about antisemetic sentiments he’d shared. When this latest chat (which is on YouTube) began, Morgan asked the Grammy winner how his life is at the moment, with the hip hop star merely musing that he can see the scenic “view” behind him.

While the former CNN host stated that Kanye West did seem “happy,” he opined that such a vibe contrasted with the negative connotations swirling around his persona. However, the “Dark Fantasy” performer, clad in a black hoodie and shades, disagreed with that assessment:

It’s not in contrast. [There are] so many people and artists that are championing the idea of someone being able to just express who they really are and have been able to go through the war of being attacked by the banks.

Kanye West turned heads in late 2022 when he made anti-Jewish statements on a since-removed episode of the Drink Champs podcast. He subsequently posted inflammatory tweets, saying in one of them that he wanted to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Later on, Adidas cut ties with West over his comments as did other organizations like CAA and Balenciaga. The rapper and mogul later said he’d been “beat to a pulp” due to his financial losses, though by February 2025, he claimed he was worth $2.7 billion.

Later in the Uncensored interview, Ye took offense when Piers Morgan incorrectly stated that he’d amassed 32 million followers on X. Morgan later amended that statement after his team did research, with the rapper also saying around that point, “You’re not gonna take inches off my dick, bro.” Following another bit of miscommunication, the music producer walked away from the interview, and you can see the moment in an Instagram video:

Needless to say the “Stronger” co-writer was less than enthused with the conversation. The same also seems to be true of the pundit hosting him.

How Did Piers Morgan Respond After Ye Left The Interview?

Before the chat was even released, the ex-Good Morning Britain panelist posted about it on IG. He signified the entire ordeal with a photo of his interviewee and a caption in which he referred to him as a “big baby.” Check it out:

There’s been much interest in Kanye West’s personal dealings as of late. He’s engaged in a number of social media rants as of late, with one of the latest involving his alleged inability to see his four children when he wants to. His pointed comments have purportedly even prompted the mother of those kids – his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – to beef up her personal security. Aside from social media, he also drew attention for allegedly commanding his new wife, Bianca Censori, to break out a see-through outfit on the Grammys’ red carpet.

At this point, it’s hard to say whether Ye might give another formal interview anytime soon. What some viewers may surmise at this point, however, is that the performer may not be checking in with Piers Morgan again anytime soon.